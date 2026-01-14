Horticulturist/agronomist
Sonicflora AB / Biologjobb / Stockholm Visa alla biologjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sonicflora AB i Stockholm
Horticulturist focused on tomato cultivation and plant health
About the role
We are looking for a part time Horticulturist with strong practical experience in tomato cultivation. This is a hands on role with clear responsibility for plant health, cultivation stability, and biological data quality in our lab experiments.
The role is not primarily academic or theoretical. It requires direct experience of growing tomatoes over time and the ability to maintain healthy plants under controlled conditions.
You will work closely with engineering and AI teams, but your core responsibility is the plants.
Key responsibilities
Daily care and maintenance of tomato plants used in lab experiments
Ensure stable and healthy plant growth throughout experimental cycles
Manage and monitor light, temperature, humidity, and irrigation
Identify early signs of plant stress, disease, or imbalance and act accordingly
Plan and execute cultivation activities linked to experiments
Document cultivation conditions and biological observations consistently
Support data annotation and biological interpretation of experiments
Support setup, calibration, and maintenance of growth chambers
Mandatory requirements
Hands on experience cultivating tomato plants over an extended period of time
Direct responsibility for plant care, not observational or assistant only roles
Applicants must clearly describe how they have cultivated tomatoes, in what environment, for how long, and what responsibilities they had
Strong practical understanding of plant health and stress responses
Ability to work independently and take ownership of plant outcomes
High attention to detail and understanding of biological data quality
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Meriting experience
Education in Agronomy, Horticulture, Plant Biology, or related fields
Experience from greenhouse, hydroponic, or controlled environment cultivation
Experience from experimental or research oriented cultivation
Swedish language skills are meriting but not required
Work environment and employment terms
Work is primarily conducted at the Sonicflora Lab at KTH
Part time position with flexible working hours based on plant needs
The role is based on trust, autonomy, and clear responsibility for results
Applications that do not clearly describe hands on tomato cultivation experience will not be considered. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sonicflora AB
(org.nr 559521-1409)
Drottning Kristinas väg 51 (visa karta
)
114 28 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9684990