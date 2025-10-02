Homologation Manager
2025-10-02
For this role we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hypercar business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
The Homologation Department is now looking for an exceptional Homologation Manager. If you are ready for a challenge of a lifetime and be a part of an exciting journey, maybe you are the right person we are looking for!
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
You will lead the homologation team by setting clear objectives, managing the Vehicle, System and Component Homologation workflow for below:
- Active Safety
- Passive Safety
- General & Advanced Systems
- Vehicle Emissions
- IMDS
Apart from the above, you will mentor and coach the team and also be responsible for one of the Safety areas (Active, Passive, General) and fulfil all its job requirements.
Education
- BSc. in Engineering (Mechanical, Automotive or relevant).
- MSc. in Engineering is preferable.
Experience
- At least 7 years of experience in a technical function in the automotive industry, of which 5 years of experience on vehicle homologation.
- Experience in passive safety.
- Preferably at least 2 years SVM homologation requirements.
- Previous experience in communication with authorities and regulatory bodies is a plus.
- At least 2+ years of Leadership experience.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
