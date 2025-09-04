Home Cleaner (Hemstädning)
2025-09-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Important: This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Witt städ & hemservice i Stockholm AB is looking for motivated and reliable cleaners to join our team. You will be working with household cleaning assignments at different customer locations in Stockholm, Nacka, Bromma, and Lidingö. If you are punctual, positive, and enjoy making homes clean and welcoming, this could be the right job for you.
Location:
Stockholm area (customers in Stockholm, Nacka, Bromma, Lidingö)
Position:
Home Cleaner
Your responsibilities:
- Perform home cleaning, including vacuuming, mopping, and dusting surfaces;
- handle laundry, folding, and ironing of clothes;
- change bed linen and make beds;
- follow customer-specific instructions and routines;
- be flexible, independent, and able to take own initiative.
Requirements:
- Basic Swedish & English (able to follow simple instructions);
- previous experience in home cleaning or hotel cleaning;
- careful, thorough, and responsible approach to work.
Your Profile:
- Motivated, positive, and service-oriented;
- enjoys providing customers with the best possible service;
- detail-oriented, reliable, and responsible;
- flexible, independent, and comfortable working according to routines.
What the employer offers:
• Hourly employment (temporary contract);
• standard office hours (Monday-Friday, daytime). Ersättning
Application deadline: 2025-09-28
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
This is a part-time position.
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9492524