Hindi/English Speaking Kitchen Assistant

SBL Sverige AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Täby
2023-01-12


Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Täby, Vallentuna, Upplands Väsby, Danderyd, Sollentuna eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos SBL Sverige AB i Täby

We are an Indian Catering Business and looking for an assistant in Kitchen, who can help the Kitchen chef and manager to make the day-to-day work happen while maintaining hygiene and quality.
Your main tasks include cleaning of utensils, kitchen workspace, maintaining storage, managing daily customer orders, packing the food orders, cutting and arranging raw material for cooking to the chef.
If you have experience in cooking Indian Tawa Chapati & Parathas, is an advantage.
Its a full time position with permanent employment.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-11
E-post: Sblsverige@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
SBL Sverige AB (org.nr 559242-0565)
Ytterbyvägen 19 (visa karta)
183 30  TÄBY

Kontakt
Sandeep Lakhera
Lakhera.Sandeep01@gmail.com
0707837628, 0707837628

Jobbnummer
7338047

Prenumerera på jobb från SBL Sverige AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos SBL Sverige AB: