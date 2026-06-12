Summer Job as a Customer Service Administrator at Olink
Academic Work Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla administratörsjobb i Uppsala
2026-06-12
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Enköping
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for a valuable summer job where you can gain hands-on experience in customer service, administration, and international collaboration? This is your chance to join Olink, a world-leading Life Science company that uses innovative research and cutting-edge technology to increase our understanding of human diseases. Here, you'll work in a global organization, develop your administrative and communication skills, and build a strong professional network. Together with supportive and experienced colleagues, you'll gain valuable insight into how an international Life Science company operates while contributing to research that can make a real difference to people's health. We look forward to receiving your application!
About the role
Olink - part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and has quickly made an impact on the global Life Science market. Today, its groundbreaking products are used by leading research institutes and pharmaceutical companies to drive the next major breakthroughs in medicine. With headquarters and service laboratories in both Uppsala and Boston, Olink is a truly global Life Science company. Its technology is helping researchers gain new insights into complex diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, research that has the potential to change lives.
As a Customer Service Administrator, you will become part of an international team working closely with the commercial organization and supporting customer service-related processes and inquiries. The team consists of seven Project Managers, four based in Uppsala and three in Boston. The culture is characterized by psychological safety, collaboration, and continuous learning, where everyone is encouraged to contribute ideas, ask questions, and grow together.
In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring a smooth and professional customer experience. You will handle incoming customer inquiries through email and internal systems, manage returns and service cases, and ensure that customer information is accurate and up to date in the company's systems. The position involves extensive collaboration with both customers and internal stakeholders, helping coordinate and drive customer-related matters forward to find effective solutions.
You will work closely with experienced Project Managers and gain valuable insight into how customer support processes operate within a global organization. For someone early in their career, this is an excellent opportunity to develop administrative skills, gain customer-facing experience, and learn how to work cross-functionally in an international environment.
You will also work closely with the team's manager, Zorana, whose leadership style is characterized by humility, a focus on development, and a strong commitment to creating the best possible conditions for her team to succeed. Through regular check-ins, day-to-day support, and a structured onboarding process, you will have excellent opportunities to grow into the role and develop professionally.
This is a consulting assignment, meaning that you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at Olink. The position is 32 hours per week and is expected to continue until August 3rd.
Why join Olink?
A perfect opportunity for students looking to gain experience within a global Life Science company
Build a strong professional network through collaboration with colleagues and stakeholders around the world
Gain experience working cross-functionally in an international environment
Work closely with an engaged and development-focused manager who invests in your growth
Gain insight into project management and customer support processes through collaboration with experienced Project Managers
The opportunity to work at a workplace that our current consultants describe as fantastic
Work tasks
In this role, you will:
Respond to customer inquiries via email and internal systems in a professional and efficient manner
Handle returns, service requests, and other customer-related matters
Update and maintain customer information in company systems
Collaborate with internal teams and departments to resolve customer-related issues
Follow established procedures, processes, and service levels to ensure high-quality delivery
Contribute to a positive customer experience through a service-minded and solution-oriented approach
We are looking for
Is currently pursuing higher education and has at least one year remaining in your studies
Is highly proficient in English, both written and spoken, as it is required for the role
Has good computer skills and basic knowledge of Microsoft Office
Has an interest in customer service, administration, and problem-solving
Enjoys working in a structured and detail-oriented manner with a focus on quality
Is curious, motivated to learn, and eager to take on new tasks, systems, and processes
It is considered a merit if you have
Previous experience in customer service, administration, or a similar role
Experience working with CRM systems
Proficiency in Swedish, both written and spoken
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a curious and growth-oriented person who enjoys asking questions and learning from others. You are humble and collaborative, and you enjoy sharing knowledge and contributing to a positive team culture. Furthermore, you are service-minded, communicative, and skilled at building relationships. You work in a structured and detail-oriented way, maintain a strong customer focus, and always strive to find effective solutions. As a person, you are warm, supportive, and thrive in an environment where teamwork and helping one another are highly valued.Responsible
Additional information
Start Date: Immediate start, with the assignment running until August 3rd
Scope: 32 hours per week
Location: Uppsala
Working Hours: Office hours, with the majority of the work performed on-site together with the team
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right po Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "HE2OL5". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Smedsgränd 5A (visa karta
)
753 20 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9961001