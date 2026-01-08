HIL developers
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
We are looking for highly skilled HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop) developers to support one of our clients.About the Assignment:You will work within an environment developing software for AD/ADAS, Protective safety and vehicle motion control.The mission includes supporting and improving HIL environments and CI pipelines used by software development teams. Your expertise will help ensure high availability, stability, and performance of the test infrastructure.Key Responsibilities:Design, develop, and update HIL rig solutions based on product team needsCommission new test rigs and integrate HW/SW componentsDevelop automation solutions supporting CI and system test teamsFault trace and analyze HIL environment issues (hardware, software, or infrastructure)Improve CI pipeline performance, stability, and metrics visualizationSupport system test automation within various product teamsMaintain documentation of rigs, configurations, and updatesAct as first-line triage for CI environment disturbancesRequired Competence & Experience:HIL development using dSPACE and Vector tools (CANoe)Programming: Python, CAPL, CAutomotive electrical architecture & embedded systemsAutomotive diagnostic protocols: CAN, LIN, EthernetCI infrastructure & automation (pipelines, dashboards, monitoring)Matlab/SimulinkGit, command line, SSHIn terms of ways of working, the role requires a solid automotive background combined with strong communication abilities and effective cross-functional collaboration. Candidates should be comfortable working according to Agile principles and practices, and they must be capable of independently driving improvements, performing analysis, and ensuring stability within the development and CI environments.
Additional informationOnly accepting candidates located in or near Gothenburg, expect 100% on site at clients office
Assignment start: ASAP
Remote work: No
Geographical region: Sweden\Västra Götalands län, \Gothenburg (GOTHENBURG)
Reply no later than: 2026-01-11
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7021180-1780298". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9674647