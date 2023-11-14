High Voltage Systems Engineer at Electromobility
2023-11-14
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
About the team:
You will be part of a newly created team for sub systems engineering within the areas of charging and electric power take off. The team will work to define concepts and set requirements for the full Volvo Group platform of commercial electrical vehicles. As a part of Volvo's rapidly expanding Electromobility organization situated in the vibrant atmosphere of CampX, you will collaborate with innovative and solution-driven individuals both within and across teams.
About the role:
In this role, you will be involved in various key aspects, starting from early concept development, moving on to defining requirements, and ensuring the sub system undergoes successful verification. Cross-functional leadership and networking skills are central parts for the role along with the ability to balance requirements across production, aftermarket, and customer needs.
This is an exciting opportunity where you will define the future of charging and electric power take off sub systems and contribute to the success of our company in the transition to zero emission commercial vehicles.
As High Voltage Systems Engineer you will also:
Contribute to the future roadmap of Charging and ePTO.
Develop and enhance technical requirements to optimize system performance and features through continuous improvement initiatives.
Manage requirements using tools like SystemWeaver.
Collaborate with internal and external teams in a cross-functional manner.
Take part of and follow standardization initiatives in the areas of charging and electric power take off.
We are looking for...
A driven team player with extensive experience from high voltage system engineering along with experience in a dynamic and high paced product development environment is beneficial. You will play a key role in making our battery electrical vehicle more profitable for our customers than conventional drivelines.
To excel in this role, you should possess an analytical mindset, adept problem-solving skills, and a keen interest in acquiring new technical knowledge. The position requires the ability to impartially balance diverse stakeholder requirements while taking ownership of the final product. Effective communication skills and strong networking abilities are essential for achieving success in this role.
Requirements:
You have M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Physics or Computer Science, Mechatronic or similar.
5 years of experience in working with high voltage or voltage class B integrated power system design & development preferably within the automotive industry.
Experience from working in an Agile development environment.
Technical knowledge in the Electromobility products, systems, and components.
Experience from working in requirements management tools.
Good understanding of standards like ISO 17409, IEC 60664.
Fluent in both written and verbal English.
Desired qualifications may include:
Possession of a commercial driving license (C/CE for heavy-duty trucks or D for buses).
Background in charging system or electrical power take-off in the automotive industry.
Previous involvement in system engineering or product development at Volvo Group.
Experience in system verification processes.
Proficiency in System-FMEA (Failure Modes and Effects Analysis).
Knowledge in Functional Safety (FuSA) and Cybersecurity.
Experience in System weaver or SE tool requirement management tools.
Why Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and be a part of an emphatic management. Here, you will work where the future is - develop exciting products at the forefront of our industry. The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing, and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change, and Customer Success.
Hiring manager: Andreas Melin
E-mail address: andreas.melin.4@volvo.com
Talent Advisor: Dania Khairallah
E-mail address: dania.khairallah@consultant.volvo.com
