High Voltage Control Software Engineer
2025-10-29
Koenigsegg is looking for a Senior High Voltage Control Software Engineer to join to join our Hybrid Control Software team. The team develops critical real-time control software for high-voltage and e-Powertrain systems. We are looking for engineers who thrive on technical challenges and bring innovative solutions to ensure performance, reliability, and safety in high-voltage applications.
Responsibilities
- Develop high voltage components control software (e.g., DCDC, EVCC, OBC) and integration into vehicle.
- Implement diagnostic and safety protection features to ensure components' reliability and compliance.
- Conduct performance, functionality, and reliability testing.
- Define, review, and maintain software requirements and specifications.
- Participate in design reviews and contribute to technical documentation.
Need to have
- Bachelor's or master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
- 3-5 years of relevant experience in automotive industry.
- Strong programming skills in C languages with RTOS environment.
- Experience with automotive grade MCU software development.
- Understanding of automotive power electronics.
- Experiences with automotive communication protocols (CAN, LIN).
- Familiarity with software development workflows, including version control.
- Ability to read and interpret electronic circuit schematics, harness schematics.
-
Strong communication skills in English.
Meritorious
- Motorsport, Formula Student/FSAE, or other project car experience
- Experience of developing control software for automotive power electronics.
- Background in hybrid or electric vehicle systems.
- Hands-on experience of working with high-voltage environments and components.
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
