Head of Valuation Control, SE
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about leading people?
Are you passionate about leading people?
Are you passionate about people and finance, and want to be part of forming the valuation control function for the future?
We believe that people are at the heart of our organisation and our successful leaders enable us to realise our strategy.
We are looking for a leader who:
•
Builds trust, creates a positive and inclusive environment, shows interest, respects, cares for others and treats people fairly.
•
Inspires employees and colleagues, encourages others to deliver at their best to reach their full potential.
•
Shows courage to take decisions and dares to challenge, try out new things, admits mistakes and learns from them.
• Master's degree in a related field, such as Finance, Finance Mathematics, Engineering with Finance focus.
• At least 7 years experience within valuation, risk management or similar role, ideally in the banking industry.
• Knowledge of financial instruments valuation and basic risk management, specifically for derivatives.
• Knowledge of applicable regulations and market standards.
• Analytical and problem solving skills.
• Excellent stakeholder management skills and the ability to effectively communicate and collaborate with multiple stakeholders across a large and complex organisation.
• Demonstrated leadership experience with the ability to attract, develop and retain talents through coaching leadership.
• Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken.
• Drive, flexibility, integrity and stress resilience.
What will be your daily work in this role:
• Leading and guiding the team on our transformation journey.
• Aligning your work and the team's contribution to the bank's direction and strategy.
• Defining clear responsibilities and priorities for your team members.
• Ensuring the continuous development of your team and your own leadership skills.
• Assessing and improving the performance of your team members.
• Exercising coaching methods as part of your leadership style.
• Ensuring a sustainable work climate and sustainable employees.
• Building a diverse team with high level of team spirit and engagement.
• Contributing to a knowledgeable and professional management team and Swedbank's leadership.
• Ensuring the enforcement of a robust internal control framework and regulatory compliance.
• Collaborating with multiple stakeholders, such as BD/BIO, Trading, Treasury, Group Risk and Accounting.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
This is our team...
We have recently embarked on an exciting transformation journey to build the valuation control function for the future. The team is responsible for the valuation process in Sweden, this includes tasks such as market data management, fair value adjustments, profit and loss reporting, independent price verification and Prudent Valuation. Working across all asset classes in close relation to our stakeholders in C&I, Treasury, Accounting and Group Risk. Providing timely and high quality information while enforcing a robust internal control framework. The team is also deeply involved in development work, posting requirements on, and providing business knowledge and resources to our development value stream.
As leaders, we trust our people and delegate responsibility, we strive to build a team with an open, positive and transparent environment, where everyone can grow and have the possibility to learn from each other. I expect my management team to lead by example and provide the prerequisites for team success. I expect drive and professionalism and I strongly support a healthy work life balance " Elin Bennedicks, your future manager
We look forward to your application at 11.03.2024 the latest.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts:
Recruiting manager: Elin Bennedicks
SACO: : Åke Skoglund <ake.skoglund@swedbank.com
Finansförbundet: Henrik Joelsson henrik.joelsson@swedbank.se
We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate against anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid
LI-SW1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Elin Bennedicks elin.bennedicks@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8477123