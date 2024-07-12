Head of Service Area Shared & Corporate
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Our IT delivery is divided into Service Areas and your role is responsible for the area Shared & Corporate. Service Area Shared & Corporate provides IT support and development of the IT abilities used within the areas Human Resources, Procurement, Strategy, Finance, Property, Quality and the rest of Saabs Group Functions.
As Head of Service Area, you are accountable for the delivery across Saab. You will lead a team of two Service Owners (your delivery heads) and two Line Manager (your Line organization of about 60 people all in all) working in a matrix setup.
In your role you are expected to lead and develop the IT area at Saab, introducing new abilities, focusing on automation and digitalization and effectively run different Cloud-initiatives the coming years. You are leading and developing your team and your area in conjunction with Saabs IT Strategy, which aims towards digital transformation for the company.
Main responsibilities
* Responsible for overall service level fulfilment, project performance and cost adherence for the Service Area
* Make decisions related to governance within the Service Area and sub-services
* Manage and prioritize projects and initiatives within the Service Area and sub-services
* Responsible for IT roadmap within the Service Area
* Manage and make changes within the authorized budget for the Service Area
* Handling Vendors relevant to the area and working with Sourcing
Your profile
We are looking for a candidate with understanding of business and financial management. The person we are seeking for may have a few years of experience in people management, possessing deep knowledge of IT Service Management and/or Project Management. Experience in application management is also merited. This role requires business acumen as well as expertise in strategic, tactical, and operational planning.
For the role of Head of Service Area, we believe that you have some of the following skills or experience:
* You have a Master/ Bachelor of Science degree or have equivalent work experience within relevant area (Computer Science or related field)
* Experience of DevSecOps and Agile working methods
* Knowledge in ITIL, PM3
* Knowledge and/or experience of Security standards (ISO 27 000, NIST, CMMC etc.)
* Speak and write fluent in both Swedish and English
The workplace is located in one of our locations: Järfälla, Göteborg, Linköping, Huskvarna, Malmö/Lund, Karlskoga or Karlskrona.
The position requires approval in accordance with current security regulations. This means that you participate in a security test in accordance with the Security Protection Act, performed by Saab Security Department.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive trouble-shooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics , command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. We have major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
