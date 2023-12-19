Head of Sales at Saab Tactical Electronics
2023-12-19
At Saab, we constantly look ahead and push boundaries for what is considered technically possible. We collaborate with colleagues around the world who all share our challenge - to make the world a safer place.
The Role
We are looking for an experienced Head of sales for Saab Tactical Electronics (STEAB). You will be a part of the General Management team and report to the CEO of STEAB.
In this role you will lead and coordinate the Sales Team and related activities. You will build, develop and maintain relationships with customer, government representatives and authorities. Represent the company effectively with comprehensive knowledge of our offerings. You will prepare Sales Strategy for the sales team to secure Order Intake in accordance with set business targets. Identify and qualify business leads, and develop sales opportunities within the scope of our business plan.
Your main tasks will also include:
*
Participate in planning and executions of demonstrations, exhibitions, seminars and workshops
*
Perform Business Intelligence related to opportunities and competitor's product offerings.
*
Prepare and lead negotiations, signing and handover activities.
*
With support from export control function manage export control authorizations and ensure compliance with export control laws and regulations
Your profile
We are looking for you who have a proven record of successful sales in defence market, probably you have an academic, military or other relevant education. To be successful in this role you have a good understanding of political landscape and defence market environment trends and also in Business-to-Government and Business-to-business processes. You possess a systematic approach and excellent communication skills, strong business acumen and high personal integrity in business ethics.
For this role your personal qualities are important. You are a teamplayer that enjoy working within teams to achieve common goals but also have the ability to operate independently. Further, you demonstrate a good leadership and have excellent social skills to build, develop and maintain strong interpersonal, business partner and customer relations. Your analytic and strategic skills are important in this role to develop win strategies, business partnerships and market networks. You are performance driven, quality oriented and committed to meeting deadlines in a fast-moving market.
You will be based in Linköping, Sweden and travel regularly to countries where we have our customer base. It is required that you communicate fluently in both Swedish and English.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab Tactical Electronics (STEAB) deliver customized and truly rugged mission critical electronics to armored vehicles in close cooperation with defense forces and defense industry. We offer a wide range of rugged vehicle electronics - from complete system solutions to lighter solutions for vehicles and deployed soldiers. Solutions meeting the harsh environmental battlefield requirements while staying cost effective through out the life cycle.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here
At business area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create conditions for a safe society. Whether it's missile systems, underwater technology, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems or field hospitals, you are part of this mission. We work in close cooperation in developing, manufacturing and maintaining our world-leading products, systems and solutions for customers worldwide.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
