Head of Procurement Underwater Systems
2025-10-06
Do you want to make a real difference? At Saab, you contribute to creating security for people and societies. What you do matters.
Your role
We are looking for an engaged and business-driven Head of Procurement for Business Unit Underwater Systems, Business Area Kockums. You will have a key role in an operation that is actively developing both work methods and products in a time of growth and change.
You report directly to Head of Business Unit Underwater Systems.
As a Head of Procurement, you have a central role in leading the department through this development in an international environment. You actively work to strengthen both team spirit and each individual's potential, and your ability to balance strategic decisions with operational challenges will be crucial for success. With a present and inclusive leadership, you create a work environment where employees thrive, perform, and together drive the department's and the company's development forward.
The role also gives you a broad internal Saab network, where you may represent procurement in various forums.
The position requires that you undergo and are approved according to the security protection regulations in force at any time. For positions where Saab has requirements for security classification, this may, in some cases, entail requirements for certain citizenship.
Your responsibilities include:
*
Leading and developing your team with a focus on engagement, performance, and well-being.
*
Ensuring that procurement work contributes to business and strategic results for the business unit.
*
Developing processes and work methods that strengthen procurement as a function within Underwater Systems.
*
Actively collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to build long-term partnerships and effective collaborations.
*
Participating in the management group and contributing to the overall development of the operation.
Your profile
We are looking for you who are an experienced leader and thrive in an international and complex environment. You have a background in procurement, supply chain, or project management and have demonstrated the ability to lead teams towards common goals.
To succeed in the role, we believe you have:
*
Documented experience in leadership, preferably from large industrial companies.
*
Proven experience of procurement and/or supply chain and its significance for the business.
*
Ability to create structure, clarity, and engagement in changing environments.
*
Ability to combine strategic thinking with a present, coaching leadership.
*
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English.
As a person, you are driven, humble, and attentive. You build trust through inclusive leadership and enjoy developing both people and operations.
We will have ongoing candidate selection and may select at final candidate before the ads publication is finished.
What you will be part of
As Head of Procurement you will be part of Underwater Systems management team leading the business unit. You will also be part of the Kockums procurement team and have a functional role reporting to Kockums Head of Procurement. Discover endless possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart innovations, and upgrade your skills. This is a place for clever thinkers, bold pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing their unique perspective. Every contribution counts.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with a mission to help nations protect their people and contribute to a more secure and sustainable world. With 26,100 talented employees, Saab develops technology and solutions for a safer world.
Saab develops, manufactures, and maintains advanced systems within aeronautics, weapons, command and control systems, sensors, and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden but has a global presence, contributing to the defence capabilities of many nations. Ersättning
