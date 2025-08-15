Head of process engineering group 2
A Snapshot of Your Day
The world is in transition towards balanced energy, you can play an important part in crafting this future.
D&S (Development & Standards) is responsible for product development/maintenance of MGT packages. We are now strengthening the organization to fit our future challenges and opportunities.
We are now looking for a manager to be responsible for one of the process engineering groups within the new PE organization on D&S.
In a typical day you will start the morning with alignment meeting with your managers and team leads about the outcome of yesterday's work and the challenges of today. After this you will attend a Gate team meeting related to product development of the new system design.
Just before lunch you attend a discussion on the strategy around next generation engineering system tools.
After a good lunch, you have a meeting with your team to follow up the progress and discuss group strategy. Next on schedule in your calendar is to attend a project pipeline meeting for a follow-up of the product development portfolio.
Just before you plan to end your job day you see an email in your inbox, your application for specialist nomination for one of your employees has been approved. Tomorrow you will have good news to give her, but now it is time to head home.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Develop your team and your processes, create a world class working place and securing a successful future.
* You will define and drive business strategies in alignment with your department objectives and vision
* Contribute in the setup of the future process engineering department.
* Support the system development of our engineering tools landscape ensuring we strive for our PLM vision.
* Attendance in product-related gate and design reviews, ensuring high standards and compliance for your technical areas.
What You Bring
* Strong leadership skills with significant experience in leading people and teams.
* A strategic business approach and a good understanding of gas turbine technology and our products.
* Excellent communication skills, enabling effective collaboration across various functions and teams.
* Strong drive and organizational skills, with the ability to see the complete picture.
* Fluency in English, with a proven track record to act in an international environment.
About the Team
In this role, you will report to the Head of Process Engineering and be a part of the D&S Management Team.
Your department will consist of approx. 12 employees (plus temporary workers)
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
