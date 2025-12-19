Head Of Operations | Ineos Compounds | Helsingborg
2025-12-19
About INEOS Compounds
INEOS Compounds is a global leader in polymer compounding, delivering innovative solutions for industries including construction, automotive, and medical. With sites across Europe and North America, we are part of INEOS Group - one of the world's largest chemical companies. Our Helsingborg site combines advanced technology with a strong commitment to safety, quality, and sustainability.
Step into a key leadership role at INEOS Compounds in Helsingborg. As Head of Operations, you'll be close to the production floor, driving safety, efficiency and continuous improvement. With strong support from the local team and access to global expertise, you'll shape practical solutions that make a difference today - and tomorrow.
About the Role
As Head of Operations, you will provide operational leadership and direction to a medium-sized production team, influencing and maximizing performance while driving transformation. You are responsible for SHE, Engineering, and Production, ensuring all activities are performed safely, efficiently, and within budget. Acting as Asset Manager under INEOS standards, you will oversee day-to-day operations and advocate Life Saving Rules and 20 Principles.
Key responsibilities include:
• Work together with first-line managers to ensure day-to-day production runs effectively, meeting OTIF, safety, and quality requirements.
- Manage projects related to investments, organization, optimization, continuous improvement, and 5S.
- Deploy operational excellence models and create agility to respond to market and customer shifts.
- Contribute to best practice manufacturing vision, strategy, policies, and processes to improve performance.
- Ensure KPIs are in place and targets are met or exceeded.
- Drive financial performance and maintain productive operations aligned with customer requirements.
Technical Skills
Critical experience:
- Quickly understand and resolve production-related issues.
- Strong analytical skills to identify and maintain solutions and improve processes.
- Change management expertise.
- Knowledge of legislative processes impacting production.
- Excellent communication skills in Swedish & English.
Meriting experience:
- Knowledge of PVC or other polymers and compounding technology.
- Strong safety culture.
- Experience in international production environments.
Additional skills:
- Lean manufacturing principles.
- Problem-solving and critical thinking.
- Finance and budgeting basics.
- Project management and supply chain awareness.
What We're Looking For
You combine strategic vision with hands-on leadership and thrive in an environment of transformation. With a 'nothing is impossible' mindset, you approach challenges with resilience and a problem-solving attitude. Proactive and structured, you deliver results while remaining approachable and people-oriented. You have the courage to challenge the status quo constructively, the humility to listen, and the flexibility to adapt quickly to shifting priorities. Strong communication skills and the ability to set targets, plan actions, and inspire teamwork are essential.
Qualifications:
- University degree in a relevant field.
- 10+ years in manufacturing, ideally in semi-automated commodity industries.
- 5+ years of leadership experience.
- Expertise in change management and process improvement.
- Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish.
Meriting:
- Knowledge of PVC or polymer compounding.
- Experience in international production environments.
- Strong safety culture.
Application
In this recruitment, Ineos Compounds is collaborating with Jefferson Wells, part of ManpowerGroup, with extensive experience in recruiting managers and specialists. You apply for the position via the application link. The deadline for applications is 2026-01-19.
If you would like further information, you are welcome to contact Recruitment Consultant Angela Ekelöf at angela.ekelof@jeffersonwells.se
.
