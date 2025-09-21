Head of Marketing & Admissions
Steam Education Holding AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Uppsala
2025-09-21
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Steam Education Holding AB i Uppsala
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
STEAM Education believes that each child can achieve their fullest potential through a continuum of educational provision. Faculty and staff, in partnerships with parents, strive to provide an inclusive and responsive program that guides students towards academic success and self-advocacy. This will ensure our students are fully prepared to pursue their individual college and career goals upon graduation.
STEAM Education corporate provides a comprehensive and challenging international education that fosters informed and engaged local, regional and global citizenship. We inspire students to be lifelong learners who contribute positively to a diverse and changing world.
STEAM Schools prepares students for living in the real world. When it comes to actually teaching students how to become innovative thinkers, they need to learn leadership skills, to be encouraged to think creatively, and to be taught independent thinking and learning. Innovative classrooms are beginning to place more emphasis on the soft skills needed to thrive in today's world.
We look for highly-trained, experienced educators who continually expand their subject knowledge and technology prowess, integrate new ways of teaching, and share their love of learning.
About STEAM Education Schools
STEAM Education is one of Sweden's leading providers of international education.
We operate Uppsala International School (Cambridge curriculum), British School Gothenburg, and will soon open two new international schools in Stockholm (British & American). Our schools welcome students aged 5-19 from over 40 nationalities, offering world-class international curricula.
Location: Uppsala (with occasional travel to Stockholm & Gothenburg)
Contract: Full-time
Mission of the Role
To lead and manage all marketing, admissions, and communications functions across STEAM Education schools, ensuring sustainable student recruitment and brand growth.
Key Responsibilities
Strategic
Develop a 3-5 year marketing & admissions strategy aligned with growth targets.
Position STEAM Education as a leading brand in international education in Sweden.
Forecast enrollment trends and advise leadership on admissions strategy.
Operational
Lead a team of specialists (digital, content, admissions, design).
Oversee all marketing campaigns: digital, print, PR, and events.
Manage budgets and ensure ROI on marketing spend.
Build relationships with embassies, relocation companies, HR directors, and international communities.
Ensure compliance with Skolinspektionen regulations in marketing and admissions.
Report admissions pipelines and marketing performance to leadership.
Qualifications & Experience
7+ years in marketing and admissions management (education sector highly preferred).
Strong experience with international schools, universities, or private education providers.
Demonstrated success in student recruitment and enrollment growth.
Excellent English (Swedish a strong advantage).
Strong leadership and stakeholder management skills.
Desired Personal Traits
Strategic and analytical thinker.
Relationship-builder with a diplomatic, international outlook.
Hands-on and results-oriented. Ersättning
by agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/81". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Steam Education Holding AB
(org.nr 559169-3071) Arbetsplats
Steam Education Group Jobbnummer
9518878