Head of IT Service Excellence
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
As the Head of IT Service Excellence, you will lead the global evolution of our core IT functions. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, and reporting to the Senior Vice President of Enterprise IT, you'll be an integral member of the Enterprise IT leadership team, guiding a team of approximately 50 highly talented IT professionals across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific, focusing on Sinch's global IT infrastructure, hardware devices, and IT support.
Lead operational excellence and continuous improvement to deliver high-quality core IT services.
Drive operational excellence of resilient, scalable, and secure infrastructure, leveraging best practices in automation and observability.
Foster strong collaboration across internal and external teams, ensuring seamless delivery of IT services.
Develop roadmaps and strategies to set the direction for core IT services.
Lead development and engineering efforts to meet roadmaps, requirements, and budgets, ensuring timely and high-quality outcomes.
Champion a customer-centric approach, driving innovation and automation for IT and our customers.
Provide technical leadership that shapes and elevates core IT services.
Manage vendor relations with key vendors in your area.
Oversee budgets, ensuring cost efficient development and operation of services.
Build and inspire a high-performing, growth-oriented IT team committed to excellence and continuous learning.
REQUIREMENTS
We're looking for a forward-thinking leader with proven expertise in IT service delivery and team leadership. As a strong communicator and collaborator, you bring a pragmatic approach to balancing trade-offs to aligning diverse perspectives behind a unified vision. Your ability to manage budgets, timelines, and strategic initiatives autonomously, ensures consistent delivery of impactful outcomes.
Extensive experience delivering IT services at a global scale.
Demonstrated success in leading high-performing, diverse, and distributed teams across multiple time zones and cultures.
Strong leadership and communication skills, aligning teams with strategic goals.
Ability to build trust and confidence with key stakeholders, driving alignment and delivering results.
Strategic thinker with a focus on innovation and identifying new opportunities.
Bachelor's degree in engineering or related field (advanced degrees or equivalent experience are a plus).
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9250267