Head of In-Service-Support
2023-12-21
As the Head of In-Service-Support within Airborne Early Warning, you will work in an international service-oriented environment where your ability makes the difference. The role focuses on effective execution on operational delivery across the organization, ensuring the capability to supply services to our customers to be successful in their own operations.
Your role
The Head of In-Service-Support is an important role of our expanding international support organisation, ensuring availability on Saab special mission aircraft products for customers through the complete life cycle.
Your main tasks in this role will be the following:
* Leading an organization with technical and logistical customer support staff
* Develop our back-office ability to support the customers and Saabs local operations
* Secure effective interaction and collaboration between involved organizations within Saab
* Competence development and resource planning
Travels both national as well as international are required.
Your profile
We think that you are a structured team player with an interest of sharing knowledge and experiences with colleagues and our customers. You are energetic with the ability to make things happen and to handle several cases in parallel. You can build up and maintain a vital Saab network that cooperates closely with other parts of the Saab community.
To qualify for the role, you have the ability to lead, develop and challenge the organization, management teams and employees. You are striving to identify possibilities, challenges and ways to be more effective and you can also act on them. You communicate well in both Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing. You also have experience in leading people.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
Airborne Early Warning a Business unit within Business Area Surveillance develops, delivers and maintains Airborne early Warning Systems such as the GlobalEye, a top performer of today 's AEW product in the World. GlobalEye is based on our own developed advanced radar ERIEYE that is integrated with other sensors into a Mission Systems.
We offer a sustainable work environment where Leadership and Diversity is essential to our success and together as one with openness in our daily work we meet the customers and future challenges.
Does the job catch your interest? Apply! We apply ongoing selection for this recruitment which means that the position may be filled prior to the job ads expiration date. If you feel confident that you match the profile described above - please forward you application as soon as possible.
The position is based in Linköping, Sweden. Please note that we will accept your application in either Swedish or English.
