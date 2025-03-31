Head of ILS & Safety
Saab AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
ILS & Safety is a department within Mission System & C2. As its leader, you will have the responsibility and freedom to shape the way the organisation functions. The four units in the department are Flight & System Safety, Project Management ILS & Logistics Engineering, Technical Publications & Illustrations, and Training. They all have equal gender distribution, diverse academic backgrounds, and a high level of trust.
As Head of Integrated Logistics Support and Safety, you will lead the organization and the four managers reporting to you. You will be responsible for the department in terms of project deliveries, budget, employee wellbeing, strategic development and resource and competence planning. ILS & Safety affects and verifies the safety, reliability, availability and maintainability of our products, and supports the products throughout their life cycle. It is important to note that the system safety team works for BU Surface Sensor Solutions and PU Fighter Radar as well, which means the departments' responsibilities are not only to BU Airborne Early Warning.
You will be part of the Mission System & C2 management team, where all members contribute with their individual experiences and skills to create a collaborative and dynamic environment. The management team works closely together, and each individual contributes with their own experiences and strengths to take an active part in helping solve challenges of all groups within the department.
Your profile
As a leader you encourage a culture of trust and openness within the organisation. You make things happen, and actively work to strengthen and reinforce Saab's overarching strategic and cultural goals. Excellent communication skills are a major success factor for a position where collaboration across organisational boundaries is key.
Desired skills:
* Strong drive, creativity and ability to generate energy
* High integrity
* Experience from Integrated Logistics Support
* Experience from Flight Safety
* Experience from System Safety
* Experience of leading and coaching managers
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
* Bachelor or Masters degree in engineering
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_33468". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9255560