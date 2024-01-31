Head of Group Financial Planning
Scania CV AB / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2024-01-31
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and power solutions to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Also, Finance at Scania is transforming and has embarked on a journey with our Next Level Finance strategy.
As the current Head of a Group Financial Planning, in short JP, is taking on new challenges at Scania we are looking for her replacement. The responsibilities of your department include driving the process and presenting the long-term strategic financial planning for the Scania Group as well as the recurring shorter-term projections, forecasts and scenarios.
Your role
Your role is to lead and plan the activities for JP, which includes driving, analyzing, explaining and presenting financial plans for the group from a performance management perspective. Your deliveries are to Scania's CFO Management, the Executive Board as well as TRATON Controlling. To meet new demands and enable better business, Scania is introducing new financial systems and ways of working, and you and the department take an active part in this transformation.
You will lead and develop the team of six members. You act in accordance with Scania's core values and leadership principles, which are based on trust, collaboration, belonging, and empowerment.
You will report to the Head of Corporate Control and be an active participant in Corporate Control Management team. The location for this position is at Scania's head office in Södertälje.
What we can offer you
We aim to offer an excellent experience and enable people to reach their full potential in all walks of life. At Scania, you are given development opportunities and the possibility to be part of a revolutionizing journey together with professional and supportive colleagues. You are also offered other benefits such as an annual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours and workplace, fitness compensation, and much more.
The position will give a great opportunity to further develop skills in financial planning and the business structure and trends within the Scania group. The position will expose you to a wide range of people from different parts of Scania including our Executive Board and will give you possibilities to further build your network.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with a degree in finance or business with several years ' experience in financial reporting including planning and analyses in an international and complex setting. If you are already working at Scania or have leadership experiences this will be seen as strongly meritorious. You have considerable knowledge in reporting and planning systems. We also believe that you have a great interest in process development and continuous improvements. Since we work in a global environment, you communicate well in English.
We believe that leadership and the development of people and teams are of great interest to you. At the same time, you are structured, analytical, and have great problem-solving skills. You are used to working towards goals, driving change, and having a high delivery capacity. You are both service-minded and solution-oriented and have social skills to interact with internal and external contacts.
Application
Your application should include a CV and a Cover letter. Please apply no later than February 19th.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-19 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8434729