Head of Financial Control Commercial Operations
2025-03-04
Introduction
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are looking for a driven leader to the position as Head of a Financial Control Commercial Operations. This is a Corporate position where you get the chance to be in the center of the Scania financial reporting flows, work with the ongoing company transformations from a reporting perspective and collaborate with the most senior finance professionals at Scania. You are a member of the Corporate Control Management Team and represent Corporate in a wide range of forums internally and Scania externally in audits and the TRATON context.
Commercial Operations has the global responsibility for the strategies, operations and control of the Scania-owned sales and services companies and business units. Commercial Operations provides support to the Scania-owned as well as to the independent franchise network through its support functions and support companies.
Your tasks
Your work includes leading 7 coworkers direct reports towards established goals, and plan the activities within the following responsibility areas for Commercial Operations and Vehicles and Services:
Monthly and yearly financial closings
Projection and estimate reporting and follow up
Relevant financial presentations and management reporting
Analysis and follow-up of Business units and Functions
Projects and investigations within financial reporting and controlling
Continuous development (Scania Way) of reporting, follow-up and processes
Your profile
We are looking for a person with a degree in finance or business with 5-10 years' experience from financial reporting and analyses and preferably from financial or business controlling. Previous leadership experience is a merit. We believe that you have a great interest in process development and continuous improvements. We also value knowledge about our reporting system Hyperion Financial Management (HFM) and Microsoft Office. Since we work in a global environment, you need to be able to communicate in English.
We believe that leadership and development of co-workers is of great interest to you and that it is based on Scania's core values and principles. You motivate and inspire towards an efficient team and actively support your co-workers in their competence development. At the same time, you are structured and analytical, used to work towards goals and have a high delivery capacity. You can easily communicate and make "numbers talk". In your interaction with internal and external contacts you are perceived as both service-minded and solution-oriented.
Our department
The position will give a great opportunity to further develop skills in financial reporting and analysis and the business structure and trends within the Scania group and especially from a Commercial perspective. The position will expose you to a wide range of people from different parts of Scania and will give possibilities to further build your network, both on a local and a central level. At the moment we are developing a more business supporting process to the Scania management and are also working in several exciting transformation and digitalization projects.
We offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-18. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Recruiting manager Fredrik Lindegren, fredrik.lindegren@scania.com
