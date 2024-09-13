Head of Enterprise and Security Architecture
Deliver the results that drive change
Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2023, Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 134 billion and employed 45,000 people around the world.
All about the role:
As the Head of Enterprise and Security Architecture, you will provide strategic insights and direction, maintain architectural oversight, govern the technical development and support innovation in our IT environments. You will own the overall enterprise and cyber security architecture and be responsible for communicating it to relevant stakeholders.
The role entails keeping up to date with technical developments in the general IT domain as well as the cyber security field, and maintaining a target architecture developed in collaboration with the IT architecture community. You will work together with the other architects to translate both business and security requirements into technical designs, and explain the reasons behind chosen solutions to IT staff as well as business stakeholders.
You will report to the Group CISO and VP Group Solutions and CIO Office, and be a member of both Leadership Teams. You will also lead the Enterprise Architecture community as well as the IT Security Architecture group.
What you will do:
Define enterprise and security technology strategies, and articulate their implication to the business, technology and security capabilities, as well as to the overall technology landscape for the company
Develop and future-proof Electrolux's technical cyber security capabilities
Strategic leadership in driving the architecture vision and ensuring alignment with the company's long-term goals. This includes fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration across the enterprise
Build strong relationships with key stakeholders, including senior executives, to advocate for the architecture strategy and ensure buy-in across the organization
Coordinate and align architectural strategies across different regions, ensuring consistency and addressing region-specific needs
Responsibility for leading change management efforts related to architectural and security initiatives, ensuring smooth transitions and adoption across the organization
Ensuring that technical debt is managed effectively, balancing the need for innovation with the requirement to maintain a stable and scalable architecture
Ambition is to set architectural and security principles and standards for all technology functions across Electrolux both global and regional
Align with the business / technical domain leads to frame the technology and security road maps
Provide perspectives on how industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices can apply to the targeted solution, leveraging guidance and expertise from the enterprise and security architecture groups as applicable
Contribute to the development of proof of concepts or prototypes
Provide architectural oversight across architecture domains - business, applications, data, infrastructure, cloud, security, and integration
Develop technology, security and architecture roadmaps based on specific needs
Provide overall guidance / direction and collaborate in development of any needed architecture models across business, security and technology capabilities
Conduct analysis to determine best path/ opportunities for solving problems that may include process improvements, system enhancements, security posture etc.
Evaluate cost and business benefit of proposed changes/enhancements to the tech and security architecture landscape
Engage with project delivery teams to communicate and promote alignment with the technology and security architecture
Consult with delivery teams regarding the most critical or complex architecture areas
Change management, implementation and enable value across the enterprise
Innovation responsibilities:
Search for opportunities to introduce new technologies to support business needs and meet security requirements
Be an internal advocate for change and adoption of new technologies
Be a driver for POCs to validate technologies
Who you are:
You are a leader with good communication skills
You build trust and good working relationships, and communicate effectively with your colleagues and across functions
Both reactive and proactive, you work efficiently and flexibly to deliver results
You can make yourself understood and are a good listener
With lots of initiative, you always have something to do and thrive on being productive
You can balance commercial considerations without compromising on quality or security, evaluating the data to facilitate informed decision-making and continuous improvement
Maximizing efficiencies, meeting current security requirements and hitting KPIs are just the beginning
Keen eye for changing business needs and provide innovative solutions to drive the business growth
Work closely with the business and technology leaders.
Education & Experience (Minimum Qualifications)
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or equivalent work experience
Minimum of 5+ years hands-on Enterprise Architecture experience
Broad knowledge of cyber security, infrastructure (I&O), major applications (SAP), workplace collaboration tools, cloud platforms, upcoming tech platforms
General understanding of business domains and processes
Where you will be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarter in Stockholm.
