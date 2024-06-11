Head of Engineering
Do you get excited about the prospect of working with products that engage most Swedes and in a company culture that deeply cares about people - both customers and colleagues?
We believe what we do matters to millions of people daily. We also believe in a company culture that always inspires us to bring our best and put our customers at the center of what we do while having a great time together. We are opening up a senior leader position in the team that will truly be able to drive change and impact one of Sweden's biggest platforms.
As the Head of Engineering, you will oversee three engineering teams within the consumer domain, driving their efforts to deliver high-quality, user-focused products. Your leadership will empower the teams to align their work with Hemnet's Tech Strategy, ensuring rapid and efficient progress and collaboration between other teams.
This means: Lead and manage multiple teams, fostering a culture of accountability and collaboration.
Collaborate closely with Product Managers within the domain to align expectations.
Collaborate with engineering leaders across Hemnet and manage a Development Manager in your domain.
Ensure the scalability, reliability, and security of systems in the domain.
Be present in daily team activities to provide guidance, ensuring the teams deliver value and meet output goals.
Identify and mitigate potential risks, continuously seek workflow improvements, and guide the teams in presenting solutions when obstacles arise.
Drive the team towards metrics such as lead time, performance, and quality, and keep these metrics top of mind in planning releases and retrospectives.
Encourage freedom in problem-solving and technical choices.
Ensure the team has the necessary skills to fulfill their mission and guide them in applying the technological strategy to their solutions.
Promote team participation in craft communities.
Stay up to date with industry trends in product development and technology.
What we are looking for
We are seeking a pragmatic leader who can foster autonomy and innovation while maintaining accountability. As our ideal candidate, you possess several years of experience in software engineering and the tech industry, preferably in a product company.
You have experience leading leaders, technical specialists, and coaching/mentoring software development teams.
Your skills include exceptional leadership, the ability to inspire and motivate, and a talent for nurturing team development. You drive excellence through collaboration and positive change.
You understand current best practices in Product Development engineering, from ways of working to developer experience practices.
You have a successful track record of direct responsibility and accountability for business-critical deliverables.
Your creative thinking and adaptability allow you to exploit best practices, emerging technologies, and fast-paced innovation.
Experience in hiring and growing teams and leaders, actively supporting their career development to maximize their impact and skills.
About Hemnet
At Hemnet, we're always striving to make progress. We pride ourselves on creating a work environment where people thrive and grow and where we all work together to create the most popular real estate platform in the world.
Our culture is based on three core values that guide us in our interactions inside and outside the company, how we work, and how we behave and treat each other: We listen and act, we succeed together, and we always move forward. Our values help us set our strategies and make our daily decisions.
We are just over 150 people at Hemnet. Most of our colleagues are developers on a daily mission to improve the Hemnet user experience and create new features and functions that help real estate agents, home buyers, and sellers make more effective property transactions. We strive to create an inclusive culture where people are given space to grow, develop, and challenge themselves.
