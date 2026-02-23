Head of Digital Experience
2026-02-23
H&M is on an exciting transformation journey, redefining how customers experience fashion across physical and digital touchpoints. We are now looking for a visionary and commercially driven Head of Digital to lead and accelerate our global digital business and omnichannel strategy.
In this pivotal leadership role, you will hold full accountability for driving digital growth, strengthening our global e-commerce business, and ensuring seamless integration between stores and digital channels. You will play a central role in shaping the future customer experience and positioning digital at the core of H&M's long-term growth agenda. Reporting to Commercial Development & Growth, you will work closely with Commercial, Creative, and Business Tech teams to drive performance, innovation, and customer value across markets.
Key Responsibilities
Strategic Leadership & Transformation
Define and execute H&M's global digital and omnichannel strategy.
Drive digital transformation to ensure sustainable growth across e-commerce and physical retail.
Build long-term integration between stores and digital solutions to deliver a seamless global customer journey.
Commercial & Business Growth
Own and develop the global digital business with clear accountability for revenue and performance.
Ensure digital investments deliver measurable impact across short- and long-term objectives.
Identify new growth opportunities and scalable digital business models.
Organizational Development & Change
Lead structural transformation, including integration of digital and customer experience functions.
Build and develop high-performing, cross-functional global teams.
Attract, retain, and grow top-tier digital and e-commerce talent.
Innovation & Customer-Centricity
Foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement.
Leverage digital platforms, data, and emerging technologies to enhance customer engagement.
Position digital capabilities as a competitive advantage for H&M globally.
Your Profile
We are looking for a senior digital leader with a strong commercial mindset and proven experience from complex, global environments.
Experience & Competence
Extensive leadership experience within global digital business, e-commerce, or retail.
Proven track record of leading large-scale digital transformations and omnichannel strategies.
Deep understanding of digital platforms, customer experience, and integrated retail ecosystems.
Strong commercial acumen with direct impact on revenue and growth.
Experience leading organizational change and building scalable global structures.
International experience from large scale global retail brand.
Leadership Capabilities
Strategic, visionary, and execution-oriented.
Ability to inspire and align international, cross-functional teams.
Confident in navigating complexity and driving transformation in dynamic environments.
Collaborative leadership style with a holistic business perspective.
Who You Are
You are a forward-thinking and commercially sharp leader who combines digital innovation with tangible business results. You thrive in transformation, bring resilience in times of change, and create clarity and momentum across large organizations. Most importantly, you are passionate about shaping the future of customer experience in a global retail landscape. Så ansöker du
