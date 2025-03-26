Head of Business Support
Do you imagine a career that constantly stretches your limits and offers you an opportunity to work with the technologies of the future together with customers and key stakeholders? We are now looking for our next Head of Business Support.
Your Role
As Head of Business Support, you will be instrumental in ensuring the operational excellence of our Surface Sensor Solutions business unit. You will be responsible for:
* Shaping our Strategic Direction: Establishing and maintaining a robust governance model, including defining clear terms of reference and ensuring alignment with broader Saab Surveillance and Saab AB strategies.
* Driving Success Through Collaboration: Leading the Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) process for the Surface unit, coordinating closely with Saab Surveillance and Saab AB to ensure effective resource allocation and delivery.
* Championing Operational Excellence: Overseeing Operational Compliance, ensuring adherence to key industry standards and regulations such as ISO27001/ISO14001, DFAR/FAR/CMMC, and OHS.
* Building a Resilient Future: Developing and implementing Business Contingency Plans and Enterprise Risk Management strategies, proactively identifying and mitigating potential risks to the business unit's operations.
* Leading and Inspiring a High-Performing Team: You will lead and develop a team of professionals responsible for critical support functions such as quality management, configuration management, IT, export control, and security, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment.
Your Profile
We are looking for a passionate and driven leader who thrives in a dynamic and challenging environment. You possess:
* Proven Leadership Experience: You have a track record of successfully leading and motivating diverse teams, fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual respect.
* Strategic Vision and Operational Expertise: You can develop and execute strategies that drive both growth and profitability while ensuring efficient day-to-day operations.
* Exceptional Communication and Interpersonal Skills: You are a confident communicator who can build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders, effectively conveying complex information and inspiring others.
* Deep Understanding of Compliance and Risk Management: You have a strong understanding of relevant industry standards and regulations and experience in developing and implementing effective compliance and risk management programs.
* Financial Acumen: You have a strong understanding of financial management principles and experience in managing budgets and controlling costs.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
