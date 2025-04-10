Head of AI & Machine Learning
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
About the Role
As the Head of AI and Machine Learning, you will be responsible for building and leading a team of senior and junior AI and ML experts. Reporting directly to the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), you will play a crucial role in shaping the strategic direction for AI and Machine Learning at Volvo Autonomous Solutions. You will also have the technical expertise to build and manage the entire ML stack, ensuring that AI-powered solutions are integrated and optimized for autonomous vehicles.
Key Responsibilities
In this role, you will build up, lead and manage a highly skilled team of AI and ML experts, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning. You will define the strategic direction and vision for AI and ML within Volvo Autonomous Solutions, collaborating closely with senior leadership and cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals. Your expertise will be key in developing and overseeing the complete AI and ML stack, from data collection to model development and deployment, ensuring that these systems are scalable, reliable, and effective.
As you work with the CTO and other departments, you will drive the integration of AI and ML capabilities into Volvo's autonomous vehicle platform, advancing our technological edge. Your passion for cutting-edge technologies will be crucial as you lead the research and implementation of next-gen AI solutions, including Natural Language Processing (NLP), computer vision, reinforcement learning, and intelligent automation.
Building and maintaining strong relationships with external partners, vendors, and academic institutions will keep you ahead of the curve in AI advancements, ensuring that Volvo becomes a leader in the space. You will also ensure that the AI and ML solutions developed by your team align with V.A.S overarching business objectives, always maintaining a customer-centric mindset. Finally, promoting collaboration and alignment across the organization will be key to ensuring that AI and ML projects are well-supported and successfully integrated into V.A.S broader strategy.
Who You Are
We are looking for a passionate and strategic technical leader who is not only a proven expert in AI and ML but also thrives in a collaborative role where you can drive both innovation and people development. You have experience leading teams, building AI solutions from the ground up, and collaborating with cross-functional stakeholders. You have a deep understanding of the technical aspects of AI, including cloud technologies, infrastructure, and machine learning frameworks.
Qualifications
* Proven experience in guiding AI and ML teams, developing talent, and fostering a high-performance culture.
* Has a proven track record of building an end-to-end machine learning stack from the ground up for industrial real-world applications (automotive, robotics etc.)
* Strong technical background in machine learning, deep learning, and AI, with hands-on experience in developing and deploying AI models for safety-critical applications
* Experience in managing complex AI/ML projects and driving cross-functional collaboration.
* Strong communication skills, with the ability to translate complex technical concepts into clear, actionable insights for senior leadership.
* A Master's degree or equivalent in computer science, engineering, data science, or a related field.
* Several years of experience in AI/ML leadership, preferably within the automotive, transportation, or software/technology industries.
* Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure), and AI/ML frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch) is highly desirable.
Why choose us?
At Volvo Autonomous Solutions, we are at the forefront of innovation, designing the autonomous transport solutions of tomorrow. As part of our global and diverse team, you'll have the opportunity to make a significant impact on the future of sustainable transport. We offer an exciting, dynamic work environment where new ideas are encouraged and celebrated.
If you're ready to take on this challenge and lead the AI and ML strategy at one of the world's most trusted automotive brands, apply today!
Want to know more? Please contact:
Metzen Cherian, Head of Talent Strategy and People BP, metzen.cherian@volvo.com
Thea Parker, Talent Aquisition Partner, thea.parker@consultant.volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Last application date: 25th April
We review applications on a rolling basis, so don't wait to submit your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "20135-43305221". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Thea Parker 0765536434 Jobbnummer
9277591