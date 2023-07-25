Head Housekeeper & Cook Private Household
Trift Services AB / Storhushållsföreståndarjobb / Danderyd Visa alla storhushållsföreståndarjobb i Danderyd
2023-07-25
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Trift Services AB i Danderyd
We are looking for a fulltime Head Housekeeper & Cook to join our Team in Stockholm!
This role oversees and also performs cleaning & laundry together with the fulltime housekeeper & Laundry Teammember on staff.
It is important that you enjoy and takes an interest in the cooking & can cook a nice variety of "every day" mainly healthy dishes to the family.
Most often 3-4 dinners/ week and maybe an average of 1 to 3 lunches/week. Serving between 1-4 people in the family on average.
Need to be able to prepare and serve to a party of 8-12 people when the family have guests.
Knowledge about wines & finer service is preferred. Eventplanning and table and flower arrangements is part of the responsibilities.
Proven experience and knowledge of caring for fine arts & furnishings, wardrobe management and caring for finer clothing is required.
This role manages all grocery & other household purchases, planning of the menus, rotating inventories, pack & unpack for the family's trips, care for the small dog at times as well as general errands as needed.
A general maintence/aka HandyMan staffmember supports the role on a daily basis as needed.
Some travel to other houses is required. While 80% of the role is scheduled at the main residence in Stockholm area Monday thru Friday daytime - some nights & weekends are required.
We will provide housing (live-out), vehicle for work, cellphone. Salary will depend on the candidate's experience, education & skillset.
Previous experience in a private HNWI family is required.
Verbal & written roficiency in English is required and conversational French prefferred.
Preferably also international experience in the high end-luxury hotel service industry.
Repports directly to Estate Services Manager/CEO of the whole Team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-24
E-post: annika@triftservices.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Head Housekeeper Cook". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Trift Services AB
(org.nr 556872-5740) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Private Home Kontakt
Private Estate Manager/CEO
Annika Jackson annika@triftservices.com 0734488020 Jobbnummer
7986751