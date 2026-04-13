Head Chef - Villa Valentina!

Spanjoren Slussen AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm
2026-04-13


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Dream Big - Join Villa Valentina
Urban Italian Group is launching something special.
In May 2026, we will open Villa Valentina in Slussen, a modern Spanish farmhouse restaurant with Mediterranean influences. A place built around sharing, energy, and genuine hospitality, designed to bring people together around food, laughter, and experience.
This is one of Scandinavia's most ambitious restaurant openings:

Up to 350 seats

Up to 800 guests per day

A kitchen team of 20+ people

A high-volume, high-exposure concept

We are now looking for a Head Chef to take full ownership of the kitchen.
We're looking for someone who can build structure, drive consistency, and lead a large team in a fast-paced environment, without compromising quality. Someone who knows how to set strong standards, develop people, and deliver results day after day.
With concepts like Basta, Florentine, Trattoria Giorgio's, and Lola Maria, we are one of the fastest-growing hospitality groups in Scandinavia and Villa Valentina is our next big step.
You will be responsible for:
Leading and developing a 20+ person kitchen team

Securing consistent food quality and execution at high volume

Building and maintaining kitchen structure, routines, and standards

Driving kitchen performance across service, prep, and planning

Managing food cost, margins, and stock control

Ensuring compliance with hygiene, food safety, and internal standards

Planning staffing, schedules, and daily operations

Training and developing Sous Chefs and future leaders

Working closely with Operations to deliver business targets

Being present in service and stepping into the kitchen when needed

As Head Chef, you will run a kitchen designed to deliver up to 800 guests per day, with full responsibility for performance, quality, culture, and long-term results.
What We Offer
Salary range: 4100-5000EUR/month depending on experience

Bonus potential + tips

Average of 40 hours per week

Housing support (T&Cs apply)

500 EUR referral bonus for successful hires

Strong growth and internal career opportunities

Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations

Structured onboarding, and development plan

International opportunities and possibility to work abroad

Annual UIG Gala and team events

A team environment built on support, energy and long-term relationships

Why Join Urban Italian Group
Be part of one of Scandinavia's fastest-growing hospitality groups

Take ownership in a high-impact, high-visibility opening

Work in a structure where performance and development go hand in hand

Build, lead and shape a kitchen at serious scale

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7173812-1943756".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Spanjoren Slussen AB (org.nr 559557-0804), https://villavalentina.teamtailor.com
Slussbrogatan 10 (visa karta)
116 45  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Villa Valentina

Jobbnummer
9851820

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