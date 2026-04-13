Head Chef - Villa Valentina!
Spanjoren Slussen AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spanjoren Slussen AB i Stockholm
Dream Big - Join Villa Valentina
Urban Italian Group is launching something special.
In May 2026, we will open Villa Valentina in Slussen, a modern Spanish farmhouse restaurant with Mediterranean influences. A place built around sharing, energy, and genuine hospitality, designed to bring people together around food, laughter, and experience.
This is one of Scandinavia's most ambitious restaurant openings:
Up to 350 seats
Up to 800 guests per day
A kitchen team of 20+ people
A high-volume, high-exposure concept
We are now looking for a Head Chef to take full ownership of the kitchen.
We're looking for someone who can build structure, drive consistency, and lead a large team in a fast-paced environment, without compromising quality. Someone who knows how to set strong standards, develop people, and deliver results day after day.
With concepts like Basta, Florentine, Trattoria Giorgio's, and Lola Maria, we are one of the fastest-growing hospitality groups in Scandinavia and Villa Valentina is our next big step.
You will be responsible for:
Leading and developing a 20+ person kitchen team
Securing consistent food quality and execution at high volume
Building and maintaining kitchen structure, routines, and standards
Driving kitchen performance across service, prep, and planning
Managing food cost, margins, and stock control
Ensuring compliance with hygiene, food safety, and internal standards
Planning staffing, schedules, and daily operations
Training and developing Sous Chefs and future leaders
Working closely with Operations to deliver business targets
Being present in service and stepping into the kitchen when needed
As Head Chef, you will run a kitchen designed to deliver up to 800 guests per day, with full responsibility for performance, quality, culture, and long-term results.
What We Offer
Salary range: 4100-5000EUR/month depending on experience
Bonus potential + tips
Average of 40 hours per week
Housing support (T&Cs apply)
500 EUR referral bonus for successful hires
Strong growth and internal career opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Structured onboarding, and development plan
International opportunities and possibility to work abroad
Annual UIG Gala and team events
A team environment built on support, energy and long-term relationships
Why Join Urban Italian Group
Be part of one of Scandinavia's fastest-growing hospitality groups
Take ownership in a high-impact, high-visibility opening
Work in a structure where performance and development go hand in hand
Build, lead and shape a kitchen at serious scale Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7173812-1943756". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spanjoren Slussen AB
(org.nr 559557-0804), https://villavalentina.teamtailor.com
Slussbrogatan 10 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Villa Valentina Jobbnummer
9851820