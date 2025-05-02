Hardware Engineer
2025-05-02
Electrification is one of Husqvarna's key strategic priorities and its success will eventually come to define us as a company. Battery Competence Center is a multi-site organization within the Husqvarna Group. We are the enabler for all Husqvarna battery products and we need to deliver the best battery solutions regarding time, cost and quality.
Husqvarna Group Battery Competence Center is in the center of this transformation. Our ambition is to reach global leadership within battery powered outdoor equipment. In order for us to do so we need you on this great journey with us!
Your role
As HW Engineer at HGBCC you will work with electronics for embedded systems for Husqvarna Groups Battery & Chargers. You will be responsible for the full work cycle from; specification, documentation, component selection, schematic, layout, test and support with certification. You will work with the Battery Management System which involves digital, analogue and power electronics. The team consists of six persons, four in the Huskvarna site and two in Karlstein, Germany and you will work closely with the rest of the HGBCC department.
The position is based in Huskvarna.
Your profile
To fit in this role you should have the following qualifications;
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electronics or Mechatronics.
5+ years of experience of working with HW in digital, analogue and power electronics.
Experience of working with Lithium-ion batteries is meritorious.
Experience of working with AC/DC conversion is a plus.
Experience of working with Cadence OrCAD is meritorious.
Proficiency in English is a must since we are a multi-national team.
We believe that you are a thorough person with a great interest in HW for future battery products. You are self-driven, structured, engaged and enjoy sharing your knowledge with the team.
We are an equal opportunity employer and understand that our differences are our strengths. We are curious, bold, and built by our differences. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Together as a team, we can bring the best ideas to life.
