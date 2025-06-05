Hardware Developer
Hms Industrial Networks AB / Elektronikjobb / Halmstad Visa alla elektronikjobb i Halmstad
2025-06-05
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hms Industrial Networks AB i Halmstad
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
At HMS Industrial Networks, we know that our people are the key to our success. That's why we focus on creating a friendly, innovative, and supportive work environment where everyone can grow - both professionally and personally. We believe work should be meaningful, collaborative, and fun.
We are currently looking for a Hardware Developer (Electronics Engineer) to join our R&D team in Halmstad, Sweden. If you're excited about electronics, enjoy hands-on product development, and want to be part of a growing, international technology company - we'd love to hear from you!
About the Role
As a Hardware Developer at HMS, you will play a key role in designing, verifying, and maintaining the electronics that power our industrial communication products. You'll collaborate closely with software developers, mechanical engineers, and supply chain specialists to deliver robust, high-quality solutions.
Whether you're developing a new product from the ground up or improving existing designs, your contributions will directly support our mission: connecting industrial devices and systems all over the world.
This role is based in Halmstad and is primarily on-site. However, we offer flexibility where possible to support a healthy work-life balance.
What You'll Do
• Design and develop electronics based on product requirements, including schematic design and PCB layout.
• Plan and conduct hardware verification, including EMC testing and functional validation.
• Maintain and improve existing products, ensuring continued performance and component availability.
• Collaborate with supply chain and sourcing teams to evaluate and select components for new and ongoing designs.
• Propose and present electronic solutions that align with both technical and business needs.
About You
We're looking for a curious and team-oriented engineer who thrives in a collaborative environment, enjoys solving real-world technical challenges, and has a genuine interest in electronics and product development.
You don't need to tick every box, but experience in the following areas will help you succeed:
What we're looking for
• A university degree in Electronics/Electrical Engineering or a related field.
• Ideally 3-5 years of experience in electronics development, including schematic capture and PCB layout.
• Hands-on experience with hardware verification and EMC testing.
• Proficiency in tools such as Altium and/or OrCAD.
• Strong communication skills and a collaborative mindset.
• Proficiency in English (required); Swedish is a plus.
• Experience with embedded systems or firmware is a bonus but not required.
You might thrive here if you...
• Enjoy continuous learning and staying up to date with new technologies.
• Like working in a cross-functional team that values shared success.
• Are passionate about building products that have real-world impact.
• Are connected to the Halmstad region - or open to relocating to enjoy Sweden's west coast lifestyle!
About Us
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
With offices around the globe, HMS is truly an international company, but our culture remains unified - driven by Heart, Mind, and Soul - a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
About the Application
HMS is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Join us in pushing the boundaries of technology and making a significant impact on the industry. Apply today with your application in English and be part of a team that values your unique perspective and expertise!
The selection process will be conducted on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
Due to the upcoming summer holidays, the position will remain open for applications until August 10th. Please note that no selection or feedback will take place between weeks 28 and 32. We will begin interviews at the end of August and into early September.
If you want to learn more about the role, feel free to contact Viktor Hjelm, Hardware & Operations Manager, at vin@hms.se
.
If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact responsible HR.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hms Industrial Networks AB
(org.nr 556529-9251) Arbetsplats
HMS Jobbnummer
9377492