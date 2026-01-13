Hardware Design Engineer
Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2026-01-13
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Swedium Global Services is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Role:
Minimum requirements of education and experience:
• 2-6 years of work experience within the relevant field and a bachelor or master's degree, or
• Working command of the English language
Key Responsibilities
Circuit Design: Developing analog, digital, or mixed-signal circuits using electronic design automation (EDA) tools.
Schematic Capture: Using tools like Altium Designer, Eagle, or OrCAD to create schematics.
Component Selection: Choosing appropriate semiconductors, microcontrollers, connectors, and other parts for the design.
Prototyping: Building and testing prototypes to validate hardware performance.
Testing and Debugging: Using oscilloscopes, logic analyzers, and other equipment to troubleshoot and refine designs.
Documentation: Creating detailed technical documentation, including design inputs, outputs, BOMs (Bill of Materials), and test reports.
Collaboration: Working with firmware/software engineers, mechanical designers, and manufacturing teams to ensure successful integration and production.
Required Skills
Strong understanding of electronics fundamentals (analog/digital).
Proficiency with CAD/EDA software for circuit design.
Experience with hardware prototyping and testing methodologies.
Knowledge of signal integrity, EMC, and industry standards.
Problem-solving and analytical skills.
Good communication for documentation and cross-functional teamwork. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
E-post: careers@swediumglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9680172