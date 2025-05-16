Hårdvarukonstruktör
2025-05-16
Möjligheten
Vi söker en erfaren hårdvarukonstruktör till vårt team i Ludvika! Ett team med fantastiskt samarbete och olika bakgrunder väntar på att du ska ansluta dig!
I rollen som Hårdvarukonstruktör på HVDC Service kommer du att vara en del av en avdelning som ansvarar för designen av vårt kontroll och skydds-system vid uppgraderingar av HVDC-anläggningar. Rollen i sig är relativt bred, men en stor del av arbetet består av att designa våra kontrollskåp, bestående av datorer och kretskort för mätningar, styrning och beräkningar. Andra uppgifter kan vara site-besök, support mot verkstad (FST), framtagning av översiktsritningar, processutveckling, koordinering med andra avdelningar, etc.
Hur du kommer att påverka
You will be part of the HVDC team and be responsible for the hardware design of our control and protection systems.
Design layouts and create circuit diagrams, including cable routing, hardware, and more.
Collaborate with our customers, both internally and externally, to ensure that our deliveries meet their requirements and standards.
Collaborate and network with engineering colleagues, develop working methods between different projects and disciplines.
You will have the opportunity to travel abroad and participate in the upgrade of some of our many HVDC stations around the world.
You will have the opportunity to plan and organize your daily work together with your project team.
Your background
At least 2 years of post-secondary education, preferably in the field of electronics or mechanics.
Proven work experience in similar areas where it is desirable if you have used systems such as Engineering base and/or HiDraw.
To succeed in this position, you should be analytical and thorough.
As a person, we see that you are communicative, committed and curious.
Since you will be part of a global company, English and Swedish are part of everyday life, so both languages are desirable.
Experience in auxiliary power, cable dimensioning and similar areas is an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Occupational health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy, within Sweden as well as globally
Educations and courses that contribute to personal and professional development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities represented within the Swedish organization
Supplementary allowance for parental leave
Benefits portal with over a thousand benefits and discounts
Additional benefits may be linked to the specific service
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team committed to creating a future where innovative digital technologies enable greater access to cleaner energy. Do you want to be part of our journey? Then take the chance and apply today!
Recruiting Manager Daniel Moren, daniel.moren@hitachienergy.com
, is happy to answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9344205