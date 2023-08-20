Handbook Information Engineer
We are looking for an Engineer who can produce and publish product information, such as driver handbooks or service information.
Main responsibilities:
1. Drive end to end development of driver information products: driver handbook and quick guide and develop content for these products.
This role is much about networking and collaboration with people. Both developing and maintaining an internal network of company product professionals across the whole organization, but also to build external networks and collaborations. An example of this is participating in all phases of the client's development projects and globally coordinate technical information retrieval to plan deliveries together with our suppliers, like system providers, translation agencies and illustrators.
You need to have a holistic view of the client's business and operations, collaborating and build cross functional relationships with IT system solution teams, global manufacturing and other stakeholders is crucial.
Skills and Experiences required:
You have an engineering degree together with a minumum of 2-4 years of work experience from the automotive industry.
You are fluent in Swedish & English both written and spoken
Excellent communicational skills
Can easily collaborate and create networks
Work in a structured and organized way.
