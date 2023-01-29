Guide
Little Rocklake AB / Resevärdsjobb / Uppvidinge Visa alla resevärdsjobb i Uppvidinge
2023-01-29
, Växjö
, Alvesta
, Lessebo
, Vetlanda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Little Rocklake AB i Uppvidinge
, Växjö
, Vetlanda
eller i hela Sverige
Contract type: Hourly contract all year round
Availability: Weekends, holidays and high season from June 12 to August 13, 2023
Hours: On request
Minimum age: 16 years old
Salary: According to the collective agreement Hotel & Restaurant Union
As a Guide you have the responsibility for a group of 8 to 10 zipping guests and there safety. This will be the main activity during the high season.
You will take care for the safety of the group through the entire adventure from the time guests arrive at Basecamp until they have completed the adventure and arrive back at the main facility. During the adventure, you will teach the visitors about nature and its surroundings along with the right of public access. Your goal should be that the guests return from the adventure with a memory they will never forget!
You are also available for all our other outdoor activities such as guiding at the climbing wall, cave adventure, hiking, 5 and 8 camp, etc. But also for everyday jobs in our course or at Basecamp.
You get to spend your working days in a beautiful environment with great people from different backgrounds and cultures who are like-minded with a sense of adventure and fun. You meet new people and you get a lot of new experiences that you can take with you further in life or your future career.
What do we ask from you?
• Minimum 16 years old
• Experience or interested in outdoor, sport, climbing, scouting, nature or similar
• Good English language skills
• Positive and physically fit
• No fear of heights
• Willingness to obtain a first aid certificate (internal HLR course at Little Rock Lake)
• High sense of responsibility and safety
• Organized and orderly
• Team player
• Energetic and the will to work
• Available in weekends, holidays and high season
If you have the above requirements, we would like to receive:
• Your personal letter and CV in Swedish or English
• A sporty or active photo in full figure. Also mention your height and weight because of the safety in the course and the size of the safety equipment
• We would also like to recieve a reference that can describe you well as a person (not a close relative)
If your application does not contain the above information, you will be excluded from the selection procedure
Send your application to patrick@littlerocklake.com
and mention the jobtitle in the subject
If you are invited for a personal interview at Basecamp, you will first follow a internal and intensive training in the field of guiding and safety before you start working.
Digital interviews are possible for those who do not live in the area or in Sweden. For candidates who do live in the area, we prefer face-to-face meetings.
If you have any questions, you can reach us by email or at the following telephone number:
• 46470542900
Acquisition in response to this vacancy is not appreciated. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Little Rocklake AB
(org.nr 556884-2271)
Basecamp (visa karta
)
360 42 KLAVRESTRÖM Kontakt
Peter Szabo 0470542900 Jobbnummer
7389752