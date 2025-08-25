Guest & Service Coordinator to Forenom in Malmö
Are you a natural problem-solver with a smile, a doer who loves creating great experiences for guests? Then you might be our new Guest & Service Coordinator in Malmö!
About the role
In this role, you're both the face of the hotel and the heartbeat behind the scenes. You make sure guests feel welcome, that everything runs smoothly, and that the little details make the big difference. One moment you're checking in a guest, the next you're fixing a lamp, responding to an online review, or ordering coffee pods. No two days are the same - and that's what makes it fun!
What you'll do
• Welcome guests and deliver exceptional guest experience and handle check-ins and check-outs.
• Manage booking questions and solve both small and big challenges.
• Keep track of guest reviews - and take action to improve.
• Take care of light cleaning and simple maintenance (yes, sometimes it's about changing a light-bulb or updating a door lock).
• Manage and order supplies and stay in touch with suppliers.
• Be an important part of development projects.
• Help and collaborate closely with other teams and colleagues - sharing best practice and developing the role together.
You'll be working independently on site in Malmö - but don't worry, you've got a strong and supportive team in Stockholm and colleagues always ready to back you up.
Who you are
You're someone who takes responsibility, sees what needs to be done, and jumps right in. For you, service comes naturally - and you genuinely enjoy making guests feel at home.
We believe you have:
• At least 3 years of experience in the hotel or service industry.
• Perhaps you've worked as a housekeeping supervisor, reception manager, or restaurant manager.
• Bonus points if you have hands-on experience in facility work, maintenance, or similar.
As a person, you are:
• Independent, proactive, and responsible.
• Service-minded with an eye for detail.
• Flexible and skilled at juggling multiple tasks.
• Positive, solution-oriented, and comfortable with change.
• Confident in meeting guests from different backgrounds in a vibrant city environment.
What we offer
• A varied role where no day is the same.
• Great opportunities to influence and contribute to our development.
• A thorough onboarding: one month of training plus a trip to Stockholm for education and team time.
• A supportive team that's always there for you - even if you're the only one on site in Malmö.
• Start immediately, or as agreed.
• Employment between 80-100% based on your preference.
• Working hours: weekdays, daytime (some weekend work may occur).
• We have a collective agreement and are members of Visita.
Application
Ready to become our next star in Malmö? Apply today - we can't wait to meet you!
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are warmly welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Matilda Nilsson at Matilda.Nilsson@adecco.se
If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact our support team at info@adecco.se
