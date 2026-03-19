Group VAT Accountant
Avaron AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-19
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
This assignment is suited for a VAT accountant who wants to work broadly with indirect tax compliance, reporting, and advisory in an international finance environment. You will support timely and accurate VAT-related reporting, collaborate with internal stakeholders and external partners, and help ensure high quality in accounting processes and legal compliance. This is a part-time assignment at 30 hours per week.
Job DescriptionEnsure timely and accurate submission of indirect tax returns, including VAT, GST, SUT, EC Sales Lists, and Intrastat declarations.
Analyze invoices to assess claimable and non-claimable VAT, including more complex or non-standard VAT treatments.
Provide VAT accounting guidance to internal stakeholders and the global accounting service provider, and escalate when needed.
Maintain documentation for VAT audits and compliance reviews.
Perform regular checks of VAT returns and declarations to support quality and legal compliance.
Manage the foreign VAT reclaim process together with local tax consultants.
Use ERP systems such as SAP and VAT compliance tools for reporting and analysis.
Collaborate with finance team members in daily operational work.
Coordinate with external service providers and tax authorities when required.
RequirementsUniversity degree in Accounting or an equivalent field.
Minimum 3 years relevant work experience within accounting.
Knowledge of finance processes and systems.
Basic knowledge of EU VAT legislation and international indirect tax frameworks.
Good analytical, communication, and project management skills.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience with a focus on VAT accounting.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7423775-1902124". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9807189