Group Tax Manager
2023-07-28
Your new adventure awaits!
Recipharm is on a very exiting journey focusing on delivering top quality and efficient way of working. EQT acquired Recipharm in February 2021 through a public takeover offer together with the two founders of the company. Recipharm is looking for a Group Tax Manager to support the Head of Group Tax.
The role represents a broad and varied challenge where you will work in close collaboration with the business controllers from the different sites, Group Accounting, the Management team and the Global CFO. The role requires stakeholder management and strong communication skills. In addition to this, you will need to have strong strategic abilities as well as a "hands on" approach to build and ensure efficient and high-quality processes and controls.
You will report to the Head of Group Tax and help build up the function. This position will require travel internationally.
Position Overview:
As a Group Tax Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing and managing all tax-related activities within the organization. With at least 4-5 years of experience in tax management, you will provide strategic guidance, ensure compliance with tax regulations, and optimize tax planning to mitigate the organization's tax risks. We need to build the tax function and need support in the area of Corporate Income Tax, Transfer Pricing and Indirect Taxes.
This role requires strong analytical skills, attention to detail, willing to work and willing to learn within all the areas of tax. I believe in applying and using technological tools to make our processes and controls more efficient, I hope you are as excited as me to implement, apply and use such tools in our functional responsibilities. A natural part of your assignment will be to support with the digital transformation journey within the area of tax compliance and tax reporting.
Key responsibilities:
• Develop and implement the Global tax framework and strategies (develop the role as a business partner, structure the work and priorities, develop the tax function etc.).
• Proactively assess tax risks and develop strategies to mitigate them effectively.
• Lead the work on tax compliance, transfer pricing and reporting.
• Provide support to the local entities in tax matters (e.g. audits, transfer pricing etc.).
• Provide guidance to Group Accounting on IFRS tax reporting requirements and review the quarterly and annual tax reporting. (Huge plus point to have this knowledge)
• Provide advice on indirect tax, import VAT and other tax matters related to international trade (if you have the knowledge, it is a huge plus point).
• Manage correspondence and inquiries from the tax authorities.
• Coordinate and manage tax audits and tax issues raised by external auditors.
• Manage M&A projects' impact on taxation.
• Implement and apply technological tools to work effectively and efficiently.
You are the superstar we are looking for:
Personality
"Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow - Anthony J. D'Angelo"
We are looking for a person with an amazing drive to learn and develop themselves personally and in the role. I want someone with a strong level of professionalism, be able to work independently and be able to deliver to deadlines while delivering best practice and accuracy. That's my wish list, but I want to know more about you and your motivation for work. We want you to thrive, develop and succeed in this role!
Qualification and Skills
For this position we are looking for a qualified accountant or tax lawyer with a University Law or Economic degree, Chartered Accountant or equivalent and at least 4-5 years of relevant financial or tax experience in a corporate or professional environment, preferably from one of the Big4 companies. It is meritorious to have knowledge within other tax related areas such as Indirect Tax, Transfer Pricing, International Tax Structuring, M&A and Accounting and the upcoming requirements of BEPS Pillar II.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
International applicants are welcome to apply. It is preferrable for you to move to Sweden and be in close contact with the team, however, remote working is not ruled out.
Language skills: English, Swedish (is a big plus)
We are an equal opportunities employer!
Recipharm is committed to providing equal opportunities for all in terms of appointment, pay, conditions, promotion, training and all other employment matters irrespective of gender, marital status, race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, disability, religion or belief.
Apply now!
Become part of a team with diversity, innovation and exciting possibilities to develop. Don't be afraid to apply if you miss or lack anything above, everything can be learned!
If you have any question please reach out to Rohit Sidhwani, hiring manager for this position, at +46 (0)73 962 29 42 and Rohit.sidhwani@recipharm.com
.
About Recipharm
Recipharm is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry employing almost 9,000 employees. Recipharm offers manufacturing services of pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, production of clinical trial material and APIs, pharmaceutical product development and development and manufacturing of medical devices. Recipharm manufactures several hundred different products to customers ranging from big pharma to smaller research and development companies. Recipharm's annual turnover is approximately SEK 11 billion. The company operates development and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
