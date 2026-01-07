Group Quality Lead
2026-01-07
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 6,000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 3.3 billion in 2024. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Contribute to ensuring high-level of product and process quality for one of NKT's Business Lines
NKT is on a growth journey, and we are expanding our Group Quality team with a new member to support our business line for high-voltage power cable solutions. Are you a quality professional with a commitment to ensuring quality and processes? Do you want to enhance our quality standards, ensure that we continue to meet our customers' expectations and contribute to a greener world?
Secure, optimize and improve our process and product quality standards
As a Group Quality Lead, you will provide optimized support to our stakeholders within the Solutions (SOL) Business Line, ensuring high-quality product and process outcomes. Working closely with local teams, you will ensure the implementation and execution of both Group and Local quality strategies to ensure compliance to NKT's management system. Serving as a key point of contact, you will offer guidance, facilitate best-practice sharing, and provide direct support across our two high-voltage power cable manufacturing sites in Cologne, Germany, and Karlskrona, Sweden.
Your main tasks will be to:
* Develop and support the implementation of NKT's global and local quality strategy, executing and validating the effectiveness of initiated processes.
* Facilitate, support, and monitor problem solving methods, process improvements to ensure that key performance indicators are met.
* Identify, initiate, and execute improvement activities, identify quality and process synergies across the sites and implement best-practices.
* Support in implementing a governance with key stakeholders by directing steering committees and coordinating quality councils
* Enhance and professionalize the global quality culture by promoting continuous improvement and best practices
* Act as a quality partner to local and group stakeholders, ensuring alignment on quality objectives and initiatives
* Act as the primary liaison between the local organizations to address quality issues in real-time
* Conduct risk-based internal audits to ensure compliance with internal standards, customer requirements, and industry regulations
You will join an international and collaborating team. We are open to flexible locations close to our offices in Cologne (Germany) or Karlskrona (Sweden). Being present at our sites, supply direct (shopfloor) support, stakeholder management, collaborating with our local teams and creating long-lasting internal and external relationships is key in this role. Frequent international travelling between both sites is to be expected (approx. 70%).
Experienced quality professional
You have a multi-site experience meaning you can deal with different cultures and different level of stakeholders within our sites in Europe. You work well within a team as well as efficiently manage your own tasks, are motivated, bring a solution-oriented mindset and have great communication skills (both written and verbal). High level of integrity and professionalism, stakeholder management skills, collaborative approach and the ability of setting priorities is also key for this position. The ability to make sense of problems and define follow-up steps that lead to effective solutions are what we expect from you.
You also have:
* Bachelor's degree in electrical or mechanical engineering or equivalent
* 5 Years+ of leadership experience in Quality or Process within a manufacturing industry
* Experience in power cable manufacturing industry is beneficial
* Certifications in Lean Six Sigma and ISO9001:2025 (internal) auditor
* Experience in risk management tools as Failure Mode & Effect Analyses (FMEA)
* Problem solving skills with experience in Ishikawa, 5-Why, 8D or equivalent
* Project management skills is beneficial
* Fluency in English. Swedish or German language is considered beneficial
Contribute, develop and grow
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We offer the possibility to join an international company, an important seat within Group Quality Team and exciting career opportunities.
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than 8th of February. Please apply with an English version of your resume. Personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions regarding the position or have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Angelina Nilsson, Global Talent Attraction Specialist Angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-06
