Group Manager For Scada Product Development
2025-04-30
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Are you ready to lead a pivotal team in our digital transformation journey? As the Manager for our SCADA Product team, you will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our global SCADA IT products. You will be responsible for defining the SCADA product strategy for Scania, developing global libraries, and ensuring our solutions are robust and scalable across multiple production units worldwide.
In this role, you will:
• Lead a dynamic team that is the backbone of our digitalisation efforts.
• Develop and support our current SCADA installations while driving new initiatives with innovative features, templates, guardrails, and architecture.
• Ensure our solutions are scalable and can be seamlessly implemented across various sites, contributing to our vision of a world-class digital infrastructure.
Job Responsibilities
You will be part of the Production IT management team where we aim to create the best prerequisites for our 85+ co-workers to succeed every day. We are in the middle of transformation towards an IT product-oriented way of delivering our solutions to Scania meaning that you should enjoy leading change. You will collaborate extensively with colleagues managing other products and business areas. You will need to be able to rise beyond the scope of your group and contribute to the development of the department as well.
Tasks that will be part of your daily work:
• Be a role model to create an attractive workplace and an inclusive culture.
• Work in close cooperation with your peer managers for other SCADA & MES Implementation groups
• Play an active part in the Production IT management team as well as contribute to change on the department level.
• General management responsibilities such as budgeting, recruitment and people development etc.
Who You Are You are an agile and servant leader and enable the team to succeed with their deliveries. You
communicate expectations and know that feedback is crucial in driving the development of both team and individual. We believe that you have experience of building relationships with several stakeholders, knowledge about manufacturing and the courage to set challenging goals together with the team. You have an IT education and relevant experience from leading automation, engineering or software development groups. Previous work with industry automation and SCADA systems as well as IoT and IT&OT convergence is meriting. You need to be proficient in written and spoken English since we have a multicultural work environment and delivery model
This Is Us
Production IT is an enabler for Scania Production & Logistics by delivering IT services and at the same time developing a new IT landscape. As our current manager for this group is moving to new challenges within the company, we are looking for a new leader who can continue the journey to provide Scania with world class system to steer, optimize and digitalise manufacturing. This is part of our IT vision for 2030+ and we have a very ambitious and exciting roadmap ahead of us.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-17. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role. If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Manager Henrik Billingfors, henrik.billingfors@scania.com
