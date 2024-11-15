Group Manager for Geology and Mineral Resources
Are you an innovative and technically confident Manager? Do you want to be involved in driving the future direction of LKAB's mining development area? As a Group Manager for our Geology and Mineral Resources group your team is responsible for geology, geodata and resource estimation within the Specialist section of our Exploration Department.
The most important jobs of the future
We want to lead the transformation of our industry towards a sustainable future. And just as we want to change the world, we want to develop everyone who joins us on the journey, personally and professionally.
Do you want to help shape the future of the world's mining and minerals industry?
Your role
As Group Manager for Geology and Mineral Resources in our Exploration Department you will lead a group of geologists who are primarily working with geological knowledge, geoscience data management and mineral resource estimation within near-mine and brownfield exploration for Fe-P-REE (IOA) deposits. You are also responsible for the work environment, budgeting, reporting and development of the team and its members.
As Group Manager your role is to coach your team for continued professional development, as well as contribute with structured follow-up towards our goals. Together with your colleagues within the section, you contribute to creating a technically innovative and inclusive atmosphere where we create great values through careful work, communication and courage.
What you bring
We are looking for someone who is technically strong, with good leadership qualities and who likes to build trusting relations across the workplace. You have an interest in working with continuous improvements in your work area and you are happy to share your knowledge. You show commitment by being innovative and are comfortable taking personal responsibility both for your workplace but also for the Group.
Additionally, we see that you
Have academic degree in a geological science, alternatively a master's degree in engineering or equivalent within another relevant specialization
Have an interest in leading others and preferably experience of working as a manager or in another leading role
Have good communication skills and proficiency in English, both spoken and written. You may not yet speak or write Swedish, but we hope that you would be eager to do so.
Have a driver's license (Swedish B-class minimum) is a requirement for all positions at LKAB.
What you get
A stimulating and challenging job where you work on cutting-edge issues. You will be part of a professional team of specialists working together for the future of the mining and minerals industry. In addition, you will also:
Receive health care and study support, as well as access to an art club, leisure club, mountain cabins and family activities.
Be part of the group's reward program.
Receive enhanced parental allowance of up to 90% of regular salary for up to six months (after one year of employment).
Receive help and support in case of illness or in matters of work environment, health, wellness, and rehabilitation.
Receive reimbursement for dental care and eyeglasses.
Have the possibility to apply for scholarships for studies for both you and your children.
Have the opportunity to join our pension and insurance program with preferential rates.
You will be based in Kiruna or Malmberget, close to the mining operation and city of Kiruna / Gällivare, situated in Swedish Lapland above the Arctic Circle. The area offers great opportunities for outdoor and mountain activities, such as hiking, hunting, fishing, skiing, ice climbing, etc . See http://www.gellivarelapland.se/en/
and https://www.kirunalapland.se/en/
Welcome with your application, including CV, by November 25th 2024, at the latest.
