Group Manager - R&D Simulation, Combustion and Emissions
2025-05-14
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
We are looking for a visionary and structured Group Manager to lead our Combustion & Emissions Simulation team. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in complexity, understands the nuances of simulation-based development, and can guide a high-performing team through transformation and growth. You will play a central role in defining direction, building trust, and ensuring strategic alignment in a global, matrixed R&D environment. Additionally, you will be part of an international management team with representatives from Sweden, Germany, and the USA, where strong communication skills and the ability to navigate different cultural perspectives are essential.
Job Responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Lead and support a team of approximately 19 senior simulation engineers and thesis workers across combustion and exhaust aftertreatment areas.
Define strategic direction, establish clear structures, and foster a culture of trust, collaboration, and ownership.
Navigate and align the group's deliveries within a global flow landscape with many touchpoints across brands, functions, and geographies.
Engage in stakeholder management at all levels, ensuring the group's expertise is effectively leveraged and positioned.
Promote technical excellence in 1D, 2D, and 3D simulation methodologies (e.g., CFD), including data analysis tools and AI-driven approaches.
Work closely with your management peers to co-develop the future of simulation-based development within our domain.
Inspire and support continuous learning, cross-cultural collaboration, and innovation within the team.
Who you are
You are a leader who embraces ambiguity, understands complexity, and acts with clarity. You combine a strong technical background-ideally within simulation or combustion/emissions-with proven leadership capabilities in a global engineering context.
You have experience in leading engineering teams or working as a team lead in an international, matrixed R&D setting.
You communicate with purpose, adapt to your audience, and bring people together across cultural and functional boundaries.
You are confident navigating unstructured situations and can define direction even when not all pieces are in place.
You value diversity-both individual and cultural-and understand how to create psychological safety within a senior, self-driven team.
You bring a strategic mindset while staying grounded in operations and people leadership.
Knowledge or experience within simulation technologies (1D/3D CFD, thermal management, chemical processes in exhaust systems) is a strong asset.
Fluency in English, both verbal and written, is a requirement.
Who we are
The Combustion & Emissions Simulation team is a newly formed group within our R&D organization, bringing together experts from three previous departments. We are around 19 members, ranging from thesis students to senior technical specialists.
The team operates with a high level of autonomy and expertise, working across brands and contributing to critical development stages-from air intake to exhaust emissions.
We combine advanced simulation tools with deep physical insight to support design decisions in areas such as thermal stress, fluid flow, and chemical reaction modelling.
As a group, we are collaborative, driven, and proud of our role in shaping cleaner, more efficient powertrains.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-28. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Daniel Jerneborg, Hiring Manager, daniel.jerneborg@scania.com
