Group Manager - Cab Climate Vehicle System
2024-12-23
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides Volvo Group Trucks and Business Area's with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. With Volvo Group Trucks Technology, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
Thermal Management is a department within Vehicle Technology responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized cab climate and vehicle cooling & heating systems for all types of propulsion installations to all truck brands within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for leading the work with strategies and advanced engineering globally. We are located at Gothenburg & Bangalore, and we have close cooperation with the sites in Greensboro and Lyon.
Join the Thermal Management Sub Stream, within the Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management department. Embark on the journey to develop the future Volvo Group Thermal Management systems and functions.
What are we looking for?
On our exciting adventure to develop the future at Volvo Group, we are now looking for a Group Manager in the Cab Climate section.
As a Group manager in this position, you will be a leader in an organization dedicated to technology, people, and performance, where customer satisfaction is our ultimate performance measurement.
You possess a multicultural mindset, agile development expertise, and a goal-oriented approach. With inspiring leadership, you build cross-functional, global networks and foster a climate where team members excel. You balance daily group tasks with a strategic leadership perspective, ensuring accountability for Thermal Management and aligning with common goals. Customer-focused, you prioritize value delivery, understand customer needs, and drive engagement by delegating responsibly, encouraging decisions, and recognizing achievements.
To succeed in this role, we are looking for someone with the following qualifications:
* MSc/BSc in Mechatronics or Computer Science engineering or similar.
* Minimum five years of leadership experience (line and/or project/product management) in the engineering field.
* Previous experience in the development of complex systems including HW & SW
* Experience with Mechatronics development suppliers (e.g. HVAC, Heaters, Valves, compressor) and thermal management engineering and driveline.
* Strong networking abilities and communication skills in a global and multicultural environment.
* Good knowledge of Truck/Car complex systems and Thermal Management (ICE-BEV-Fuel cell drivelines, cab climate).
What will you do?
As a group manager, your key responsibilities include:
* Drive the development of the cab climate system, including end-user function development, climate feature development and system architecture.
* Secure strategies and roadmaps for the technical area.
* Drive the team in innovation related to advanced engineering, patent, cost improvement and method development. Foster the growth and development of your team members through an innovation culture and a fun place to work.
* Contribute to the TM budget by providing accurate inputs to the Cab Climate section budgeting.
* As a part of the Cab Climate section leadership team drive section and TM sub stream strategies.
* Implement TM enablers and ensure smooth flow between groups, securing effective cross section working groups.
* Address roadblocks that have not been resolved at the group level.
* Plan and implement workforce strategies (internal/external) to meet capacity needs.
* Maintain and develop networks within GTT Thermal teams as well as Volvo Penta, Bus, and VCE Thermal groups.
Ready for the next move?
This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow. Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
If you are interested in this position and want to know more you are welcome to contact Frida Gustavsson - Section Manager Cab Climate, Thermal Management via email frida.gustavsson@volvo.com
OR Arpitha BG - Talent Advisor arpitha.bangalore.giri@volvo.com
