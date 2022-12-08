Group Leader Communications
Imagine what we could learn if we could build a microscope so powerful that it could look deep inside the very materials that the universe is made from. A microscope that could actually let us see the atoms and molecules that substances are made from. Imagine the new discoveries we could make, the new materials we could develop and how much we could learn about ourselves and our universe.
The European Spallation Source is one of the most exciting, innovative and ground-breaking, "Big Science" projects under construction today. Research with neutrons lies behind some of the most important materials and innovations which improve our everyday lives, our health and our environment - and ESS will be the most powerful neutron microscope when fully operational in 2027.
Whilst others have built telescopes that allow us to look into the furthest regions of space, now we will build a device so powerful it will allow us to the study the smallest objects in the finest detail.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The Communications Group at ESS consists of a team of five who collaborate and support each other in their roles as business partners and content producers. The operative task of the Communications Group is to serve internal communication needs to support the completion of the construction project and further ahead, going into operations.
Given the scientific mission of the organisation combined with a strong in-kind partnership model, communication at ESS takes place through a multitude of channels including conventional and digital media, publications and contributions to meetings, conferences and workshops, and has a European focus. Collaboration, interaction and communication with a large number of internal and external stakeholders is naturally of major importance.
Furthermore, the Communications Group assists in setting up the ESS Communications Strategy and implementing it. Budget planning, project documentation and providing colleagues within the organisation with various types of communication material are also some of the tasks.
As the group leader you are responsible for the day-to-day running of the Communications Group. This includes leading and developing the team, and maintaining and developing an effective programme of integrated communication, coordinating all communication tools, channels, functions and sources within the ESS organisation.
You are the appointed Business Partner to the Director General and the Director for Project Support & Administration. You will also be the ESS expert with regards to Press & Media, and the first point of call for incoming press queries.
About you:
For this role, we are looking for an individual with a degree in the area of Communications.
You have solid experience from the tasks described above, including working in or with the media, excellent knowledge of the national news agenda and a proven track record of delivering high quality press coverage.
Formal leadership experience is essential, and you have the ability to establish new ways of working in an engaging and inspiring manner.
Experience from working in an international environment, and fluency in written and spoken Swedish and English is required.
The ideal candidate has experience from a global large-scale research facility or similar, and can communicate with ease at all levels, including with Government ministers.
We would like for someone to start as soon as practically possible.
This is a full-time position based in Lund, Sweden.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, exciting and fast-paced work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks, which may be required in the final stages of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! The last day for receiving application is 8 January, 2023. Please quote the job reference number ESD-23809 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact the Hiring Manager Agneta Nestenborg at agneta.nestenborg@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Yngve Levinsen at yngve.levinsen@ess.eu
.
