Group Financial Controller, FlexLink
Ogunsen AB (publ) / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ogunsen AB (publ) i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Öckerö
eller i hela Sverige
FlexLink is an industry leader for automated production flow solutions. Working closely with global customers, we provide innovative, optimizing solutions to produce goods smarter, safer and at lower operating costs. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, FlexLink has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60. In 2022, FlexLink had about 1,100 employees and a turnover of 3 MEUR.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of 21 companies specialised in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions based in Bologna, Italy. The Group, whose sole Shareholder and President is Isabella Seràgnoli, is present in 35 countries with 84 production plants in 136 operating units and has over 8,000 employees.
Do you have strong knowledge in group accounting and want to be part of an exciting growth journey in a stable and secure company? FlexLink is looking for a Group Financial Controller for their HQ in Gamlestan.
About the role
As Group Financial Controller, you will be part of a finance team of 10 colleagues in Gothenburg, where 4 colleagues work with group-related accounting and controlling. The team consists of 2 Group Financial Controllers that together have the responsibility for the consolidated accounting of the FlexLink companies and ensure all financial information is accurate, following accounting practices. The role also involves participation in various projects, improving and ensuring quality and compliance.
Main tasks
• Responsible for monthly and annual group closing
• Reporting in the consolidation applications AARO and Cognos
• Contact with and support to group companies within FlexLink as well as Coesia
• Handling all transfer pricing-related matters
• Supporting subsidiary companies in accounting and reporting processes
• Improving and streamlining accounting and reporting processes for the companies and the group
Your profile
To be successful in your new role, you have a strong knowledge of group accounting and experience in analyzing financial data as well as preparing reports and forecasts.
You also:
• Thrive in a multicultural environment and have worked in an internal company
• Have a degree in economics or a similar higher education within the field
• Are fluent in Swedish and English, both in speech and writing
Experience with SAP is desirable and experience in a manufacturingcompany within the industry is a positive attribute. As a Group Financial Controller, you will have many points of contact and act as an advisor to the group companies regarding accounting matters, which requires strong communication skills. You are analytical, structured, and have the ability to build trust and work proactively.
If you want to work in a stable group and be part of a collaborative and supportive team, we warmly welcome your application!Publiceringsdatum2023-06-16Så ansöker du
I denna rekrytering har FlexLink valt att samarbeta med SJR. För mer information är du välkommen att kontakta ansvarig rekryteringskonsult Sofia Obstfelder Garellick på 076-647 16 07. Vi intervjuar löpande och tjänsten kan komma att tillsättas innan ansökningstiden har gått ut, så skicka gärna in din ansökan så snart som möjligt. Sista ansökningsdag är 2023-07-04. Notera att vi inte tar emot ansökningshandlingar via e-post.
Vi arbetar kompetensbaserat och använder oss av arbetspsykologiska tester som en del av urvalsprocessen. Allt för att säkerställa en fördomsfri och rättvis rekryteringsprocess
Tänk på att din ansökan inte ska innehålla känsliga personuppgifter, såsom exempelvis uppgifter om hälsa, religiös eller filosofisk övertygelse, politiska åsikter eller facktillhörighet.
Om tjänsten, utifrån behörighet, mandat och påverkanskraft, motiverar en bakgrundskontroll eller kreditupplysning kan sådan komma att genomföras under rekryteringsprocessen avseende slutkandidat.
Varmt välkommen med din ansökan!
För information om hur vi behandlar dina personuppgifter se vår Integritetspolicy (https://sjr.se/integritetspolicy/) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ogunsen AB (publ)
(org.nr 556443-2929), http://www.sjr.se/ Arbetsplats
SJR Kontakt
Sofia Obstfelder Garellick sofia.obstfeldergarellick@sjr.se 0766-471607 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ogunsen AB (publ) varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7891131