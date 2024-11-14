Group Design Leader - Painted Body
2024-11-14
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
As a Group Design Leader (GDL) you will join the Front Lower Structure group at Painted Body and will have the engineering responsibility for the Front Lower Structure area, which means you will be responsible for leading and executing the design, development and launch of the Front Lower Structure area across R&D, Purchasing, Manufacturing, Stamping, Suppliers, Customer Service. The above design shall fulfil technical requirements, cost targets and timeplan, in accordance with the project management.
Most desired candidates are coming with CAD background and possessing experience and knowledge in body structure and body joining techniques. Main responsibilities and tasks will be:
* leading the cross functional collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to achieve project deliveries and to secure alignment for technical, financial and time plans;
* creating the technical logical plan to secure that milestones and gate deliveries are fulfilled ;
* focusing on continuous optimization of design of relevant area and improvement to balance cost, weight, performances (Crash, NVH, Strength/Durability, Solidity and Tightness), quality and process demands;
* reporting status, forecasts and risks related to the team deliveries to the relevant fora;
* cascading projects information and requests to the team, ensuring that pre-requisites are clear;
* ensuring that the team deliveries are quality assured by using relevant processes and tools (included but not limited to e.g., TCE, CADBOM, VPC, TCPLM, PCT);
* being responsible for correct status in all the Mechanical Integration phases and for correct material status, at the right cost, at the right time for pilot builds and production builds;
* initiating, communicating and assuring that corrective actions are carried out when issues occur.
Required qualifications
* High skill level in Catia V5 & Teamcenter required
* Knowledge of Sheet Metal and/or Surface Products design. Knowledge of body relevant joining techniques.
* Ability to analyse information and propose solutions and to determine if the design proposals are feasible
* Fully knowledgeable and able to work independently in Volvo Product Development Processes, Systems and Tools and according to Volvo way of working
* Fully capable of securing data in all relevant systems (included, but not limited to TCE/CADBOM/VPC/KDP)
* Ability to communicate and implement innovative ideas
* Able to create schedules, identify and communicate risks to stakeholders, define risk mitigation strategies, and facilitate appropriate engineering solutions
* Fluent in written and spoken English
The above skills will make you a very good candidate, for being a great one you will need to be a colleague that empowers others and bring energy; that has the capacity to actively listening the other team members; that is able of building good relationships and of growing a network of helpful colleagues; that acts in a proactive, positive and ethical attitude in all the situations. Ersättning
