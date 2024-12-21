Group Category Manager Services
2024-12-21
Svea Solar is on a mission to eliminate the world's reliance on fossil fuels through innovative solar power solutions and smart energy optimization services. To achieve this ambitious goal, we need to excel in every aspect of our operations, particularly in procurement, ensuring both financial sustainability and a positive climate impact. Which is why we are looking for our next Group Category Manager Services!
The role
As our next Group Category Manager Services, you'll play a crucial role in shaping our procurement strategy for services & indirect materials. While we work broadly across various areas, our key categories are IT, subcontractors. Your expertise will drive cost optimization, operational efficiency, and sustainability initiatives. You'll work in a fast-paced, innovative environment where your contributions will have a direct impact on our mission to create a cleaner, greener world.
What You'll Do:
Manage procurement procedures. Such as sourcing, RFx, negotiations, contracting, renewals, QBRs, supplier on/offboarding, both at group-level and local-level within the assigned Services categories.
Together with relevant stakeholders and the Services Team, develop and implement the category strategy for existing or new products and/or services within the assigned categories.
Consolidate, build, and present, together with the relevant stakeholders, decision material regarding the operational, tactical, and strategic matters within the Services categories.
Manage the supplier portfolio within assigned categories, considering a wide variety of factors, such as vendor performance, quality, collaboration efficiency, sustainability, risks, and costs.
The Category Management Team for our Services consists of three people, with Mickaël Levert as the Team Lead, check out his LinkedIn hereand get to know him even better by reading this interview.
Are We a Match?
Svea Solar is value-driven company, which is why we believe it's important that your values correlate with ours. If you also have an academic degree in a relevant field, a few years of successful experience in purchasing indirect materials and excel in managing stakeholder relationships, we believe you are a good match! If you also have the following qualifications, you would be a great match:
Comfortable working with technology
Expertise in managing suppliers and negotiating prices and agreements.
Ability to work in a structured manner, identify opportunities shortcomings, challenge them and take action.
Experience working with international suppliers.
Fluency in English is essential; proficiency in Swedish is a strong plus.
Experience in the solar industry is a bonus, but not required. What matters most is a genuine interest in renewable energy and a passion for making a positive impact on our planet. We'll provide you with the support and knowledge you need to excel in our industry and manage the indirect materials our support functions use.
If you're ready to join a dynamic team dedicated to creating a sustainable future, apply now! We will start reviewing applications as soon as we receive them!
Svea Solar - More Than Just Solar Panels
Svea Solar is not only a leader in solar panel installations, but we also aim to be a long-term energy partner for our customers. We offer a broad product portfolio with smart solutions that enable our customers to optimize their energy usage. Our offerings include heat pumps in collaboration with IKEA, electric vehicle chargers, batteries, electricity contracts, and our own energy optimization software (VPP). We are continuously working to develop new solutions that make a difference - both for our customers and for the climate.
Recruitment processSince we're in the midst of the holidays, we will begin review applications in the first week of January. After that, we will process candidates on a rolling basis, and the role may be filled before the application deadline-so don't wait to apply!Read more about our recruitment process her:https://careers.sveasolar.com/pages/recruitment-process
