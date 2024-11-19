Greek-speaking Support Representative
2024-11-19
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia.
Zinzino is the Pioneer of test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare within the wellness industry on a mission to bring the world back in balance. We inspire health and wealth for our customers, family and friends.
Zinzino is growing, and we need to further strengthen our organization and are now seeking a Greek-speaking Customer Support Representative to our Customer Support department.
We are currently looking for someone that is passionate about customer service and want to make a difference for our customers. We want a person that will go above and beyond to assist our customers and partners with their enquiries whilst maintaining a positive attitude. Zinzino's overarching vision is to inspire change in life. We want to disseminate this philosophy to as many people as we can, giving them high quality products to improve their health.
About the role
At Zinzino, we value meaningful, personal connections between our partners and customers. As a Greek-speaking Support Representative, you will:
• Provide phone and email support to our Greek-speaking partners and customers, with occasional support for other European markets in English.
• Handle administrative tasks such as database updates and managing invoice inquiries.
• Manage registrations, deviations, and follow-ups.
• Resolve complaints efficiently and professionally.
This is where you fit in!
We're looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced, customer-focused environment and is ready to bring their passion for service to our team.
Requirements:
• Fluent in Greek (native-level) and English, both written and spoken.
• Excellent communication skills to address customer needs effectively.
• A positive, can-do attitude and willingness to go the extra mile for customers.
• Strong multitasking and problem-solving abilities.
Preferred Experience:
• Previous experience in customer service or a similar role.
• Familiarity with administrative processes and tools is a bonus.
Workplace & culture
Working at Zinzino means being part of a fast-growing health and wellness company with a global footprint which gives a truly international environment. You will be part of a fun, skilled & highly motivated team that brings great experience together learning from what we do and continue to improve.
Additional information
Fulltime position, starting as soon as possible.
Placement: Västra Frölunda
We will continuously invite suitable candidates to job interviews so don't wait, send your application already today!
