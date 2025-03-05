Graphic Product Designer (Junior)
Agios AB / Formgivarjobb / Uppsala
Graphic Product Designer - Trainee Position
Are you a creative and curious doer with an interest product design, marketing and graphical AI solutions? Have you recently completed your studies and are eager to develop your talents with creative freedom? If so, we want you to be part of our growing marketing agency in Uppsala!
About the Position
This is a junior position where you will have the opportunity to design an award-winning product that will be available in stores and homes of hundreds of thousands of customers.
We are looking for a versatile individual with a strong drive, who enjoys developing at a fast pace and seeing direct results. You may have experience in, or be curious about, one or more of the following areas:
Photography
3D Design
Graphic design
Video production
Social media
E-commerce
Have you photographed or created video content? Have you edited graphic materials? Tell us about your talents-we want to hear about them!
More About the Role
You will be working on designing and developing products alongside our enthusiastic team in Uppsala. This project involves significant responsibility and offers great personal growth opportunities.
With your skills, you will have the freedom to design and develop products that will be seen in homes and stores across Europe. Your work will be featured on products sold to hundreds of thousands of customers every year. While you will have full support from our team, ultimately, your design will be what reaches store shelves.
Part-time or full-time, depending on needs.
Some compensation provided.
Immediate start-don't wait to apply!
About the Company
AGIOS is a communications agency based in Uppsala. We have been around for nearly 15 years and are currently in an expansion phase. For the right person, there are great opportunities for growth and development.
How to Apply
Applications should be sent via email.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04
E-post: hej@agios-studio.com Arbetsgivarens referens
