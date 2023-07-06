Graduate to Nordea Technology
Do you want to be part of Nordea, where one of our key priorities is to create great customer experiences? We are now looking for Graduates to our Technology unit, where you'll be part of creating the future of banking. Take a sneak peek here and look how graduate life looks like in Nordea.
Nordea Graduate Programme is designed to kickstart your career. The programme is for 2 years and you'll have rotations during that time with clear learning objectives to support your growth. You'll be connected to several people, that will give you sparring, guidance and support throughout the whole programme. You'll also be offered mentoring to ensure your personal and professional growth.
You will enter a focused technology track where you get introduced to several technology units delivering towards the bank's Business Areas and Group Functions.
About this opportunity
Welcome to Nordea Technology. With us, you'll take part in the digital revolution giving us the possibility to connect even more with our customers' needs and give us the tools to enable dreams and aspirations. Joining us puts you in the heart of this transformation. Machine learning, robotics, automation, cloud computing. We're harnessing the power of technology to reinvent the future of banking. Collaborating with skilled, international teams in a motivating, agile environment, you'll play a part in making us truly digital. We all have a role in building the best bank that serves our customers' changing needs - through innovative solutions, collaboration and partnering with fintech's.
What you'll be doing:
Throughout your rotations you will work with the strategically important tasks and areas within the following Technology capabilities and Service deliveries:
Software Development
Creating outstanding IT deliveries to customers and bringing the bank into the future by creating a digital powerhouse.
Requirements and analysis
Grooming of deliveries and requirements from business together with the team in order to meet customer expectation and deliver high quality IT solutions.
Execution leadership
Highly skilled leaders facilitating and driving Nordea's strategic initiatives, programmes and projects.
Quality Assurance and Testing
Quality Assurance capability, consistently assessing and measuring the quality of all software deliveries, through a large degree of automation.
Engineering System
Setting up development environments, build and deployment jobs, automating the build and deployment processes, coordinating releases and collecting statistics and running analyses.
Core Technology
Delivering common infrastructure & platforms, conducting application maintenance and providing end-user service and support. Running the Cyber Security of Nordea and Supplier Management, as well as IT Procurement.
Furthermore, we can promise that you'll work together with dynamic, professional and passionate people!
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us. We're creating an agile environment where we experiment and grow together - and we need your ideas and unique background.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
Have a proactive attitude with a positive and goal oriented mind-set
Seek learning opportunities and stretch assignments to support the development of own potential, and an ability to take responsibility at an early stage
Are passionate about technology, digitalization and automation
Have analytical skills and ability to work both independently and as a part of a team
Feel comfortable with virtual collaboration within the decentralized cross border environment
To be a qualified candidate for the Graduate positions, you have:
Relevant Master's degree (latest 1st Sept. 2023)
A maximum of two years' post-academic work experience
Excellent English language skills
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
You can send your English application (CV and motivation letter) starting from 16th of January but no later than 16/07/2023 through Nordea Careers pages. We go through applications as they come. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact hiring leader Ritva Rautavirta-Puhakka, ritva.rautavirta-puhakka@nordea.com
