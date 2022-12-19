Graduate Engineer
Qrios Minds AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios Minds AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a Graduate Engineer who is eager to work with cutting-edge technology in the field of digital printing, and develop novel applications of functional printing, 3D and material composition? Do you enjoy working in the lab, as well as being involvement in project planning, mechanical design, data analysis, and simulations? Then this might be the roll for you! XAAR is looking to recruit a driven, curious engineer to expand their team.
The role is full time and based in Solna, Stockholm, Sweden. We welcome your application today!
About the position
In the role as a Graduate Engineer, you will be part of a talented and flexible team, working on key customer applications, as well as on new and existing technologies, products, and systems. You will be working in a small team that is working close to each other with lots of collaborations and knowledge exchange.
You will be working on projects focusing on customer applications, as well as XAAR technology focused solutions. Such projects could involve printhead waveform development, printing trials, data analysis, simulations and automations.
You will be involved in direct relationship to customers as well as represent XAAR at conferences, fairs and during customer visits.
This role gives you a golden opportunity to grow and develop your field of expertise in novel applications and core technologies, whilst growing in Engineering status.
Responsibilities
The Graduate Engineer will be working closely with external or internal stakeholders to:
• Develop solutions for customers' demands, e.g. a suitable waveform for optimized jetting, or a printing process
• Plan, conduct and evaluate measurements and experiments
• Develop own understanding of the science behind inkjet technology
• Be involved in developing new technological solutions for the next generation of XAAR products
• Exchange knowledge and know-how with team members
Your profile
Education
Minimum Bachelor's degree or equivalent in a relevant subject, e.g. Physics, Electronic or Mechanical Engineering,
Experience
Essential:
• You have a basic understanding of the complexities involved with products, technologies, and applications across different disciplines.
• You are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
• You have excellent communication skills, and will be reporting to customers, team members and other stakeholders
Beneficial:
We welcome applications from recent graduates and those who have some combination of the following desirable experience and qualifications:
• Knowledge in Physics, Fluidics, Mechanics, Micro Systems, Engineering, Rheology, electronics
• Knowledge of printing technologies (inkjet printing, 3D printing, understanding of a broader field of printing techniques).
• Someone with experience of OpenFOAM and open source simulation
• Preparation of reports and presentation of results (ideally to customers).
• Ability to work with metrology and measurement tools
• Hands-on experience with mechanical tooling and electrical circuits
• Software skills to create scripts for measurement automatization, equipment programming and data analysis (for example in Python)
• Swedish language
About the organization
XAAR is a UK based company and is the world's leading independent manufacturer of piezo-based drop-on-demand inkjet technologies. A Swedish branch was established in 2016 and moved to new modern facilities 2022 with state-of-the-art technologies for testing and R&D.
XAAR printheads are trusted in industrial markets around the globe as the most effective way to lay down precise volumes of inks and fluids with absolute pin-point accuracy time after time.
XAAR technology is used in a wide range of manufacturing applications, including graphics, labelling, direct-to-shape, packaging, product decoration, ceramic tile and glass decoration, décor, and outer case coding - as well as printing with specialist functional fluids for advanced manufacturing techniques. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999) Arbetsplats
Qrios Jobbnummer
7273535