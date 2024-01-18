Global Technical Service Engineer- Automation & Technologies
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready to embark on a journey where innovation meets cutting-edge technology? Epiroc Technical Service is searching for a dynamic individual to join our Automation and Technologies department as a Global Technical Service Engineer. This is your chance to not only contribute to the evolution of mining but to shape the future of sustainable, efficient, and safe industry practices.
Your team
As pioneers in digitalization within mining and construction, Epiroc is dedicated to revolutionizing the industry. Our commitment to innovation is driven by a vision to accelerate the transformation towards a safer, more efficient, and sustainable future. Join us in reshaping the landscape of mining through our Deep Automation product, providing advanced automation solutions for material handling.
Watch this YouTube video for a glimpse into Epiroc's Deep Automation product, featuring automation solutions for material handling: Deep Automation Video
Your mission
As a Global Technical Service Engineer in our Automation and Technologies department, you will be at the forefront of daring to think new. Collaborate with a global team, challenge the status quo, and be part of shaping the future of sustainable mining. Your role involves supporting the success of the Deep Automation product portfolio, enhancing competence in our Customer Centers (CC), and driving continuous product improvement. This is a unique opportunity to blend technical expertise with client support and training.
Your profile
We are seeking an individual with a strong technical education background in engineering or information technology and computer networking. Bring your innovative mindset, helpful demeanor, analytical skills, and passion for product development. A relevant university degree or equivalent engineering background with professional experience is preferred. Experience in software engineering is a bonus, supporting our software developer teams.
Your technical expertise, computer literacy, and report writing skills are complemented by proficiency in English. Strong organizational, planning, communication, and presentation skills, coupled with solid troubleshooting abilities, are essential. Join us in redefining the future of mining through innovation and digitalization. Dare to think new with Epiroc!
Location and travel
This position will be in Örebro, Sweden and the role will require international travel, approximately 30 days per year.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2024-02.15. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Petrus Uys, Manager Technical Service - Underground Automation and Technology, +46 72 145 2512, petrus.uys@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com
